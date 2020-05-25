Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity was a huge success on Sunday for all involved (not so much for Tom Brady early on, but he picked things up by the seventh hole). The golf event featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning, and Brady raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief.

The Turner Sports live broadcast also delivered tremendous television ratings, averaging 5.8 million viewers across TNT, TBS, TruTV, and HLN. That makes it the most-watched golf event in cable television history, topping the first round of the 2010 Masters on ESPN (4.9 million viewers). The event — which had a delayed start due to rain — peaked with an average of 6.3 million viewers from 5:45 to 6 p.m. ET.

Here’s more, from the WarnerMedia press release:

The blockbuster event – headlined by Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning – generated the top program of the day across all of television, based on metered market delivery, and peaked with an average of 6.3 million viewers from 5:45-6 p.m. ET. Bleacher Report’s social and digital platforms – the destination for passionate, young sports fans – tallied 38 million video views, more than five million social engagements and 172 million social impressions for Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity content leading up to and during the event. The B/R app also set a new record for most comments in an hour (2-3 p.m. ET).

The Match II blew away the ratings for last week’s TaylorMade Driving Relief charity skins match, which averaged 2.35 million viewers across NBC networks. It even averaged more viewers than the final rounds of last year’s PGA Championship (5.0 million viewers; CBS) and British Open (3.7 million viewers; NBC).