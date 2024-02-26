Chris "Jaz" Jastrzembski jumps Paul Bissonnette after Bissonnette went after him. Chris “Jaz” Jastrzembski jumps Paul Bissonnette after Bissonnette went after him. (NHL on TNT on Twitter.)
NHLTNT SportsBy Andrew Bucholtz on

TNT Sports’ Inside The NBA gets a lot of attention for its on-set hijinks, which sometimes turn physical. Corporate sibling NHL on TNT Face Off has been known to do some of the same. And the latest example of that was a seemingly-joking on-set “fight” between analyst Paul “Biz” Bissonnette and researcher Chris “Jaz” Jastrzembski, who had the temerity to wear a Philadelphia Flyers hat on set during TNT’s broadcast of their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday and then try to fact-check Bissonnette on air. Here’s how that went:

This exchange saw Bissonnette run from the desk to the behind-the-cameras spot Jastrzembski was in, put him in a headlock, and jersey him (pull his shirt over his head). Bissonnette then took off Jastrzembski’s Flyers hat and threw it in the trash, throw some elbows, take him to the ground and delivered a wedgie.

Jastrzembski responded with some shots of his own throughout, and he then jumped Bissonnette from behind as Bissonnette was cutting a Pens’ promo that might have been a fit on fellow corporate sibling All Elite Wrestling. And, unsurprisingly, this all sparked some comment, including from the show Twitter account and from panel host Liam McHugh:

And from some of the guys from Philadelphia sports blog Crossing Broad (where Jastrzembski used to work):

And from many more people:

Jastrzembski had his own post-fight thoughts:

This was pretty entertaining, and certainly up there with some of the Inside The NBA fights we’ve seen. And this is the same intermission show that also featured a serious discussion with Tony Granato about his cancer battle (plus a conversation between Granato and the Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, who he used to coach) and a full breakdown of Brayden Point’s puck control. So they have range. Unfortunately for Jastrzembski, though, the Flyers went on to fall 7-6, with the Penguins perhaps inspired by Bissonnette’s fighting and promo.

[NHL on TNT on Twitter]

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz has been covering sports media for Awful Announcing since 2012. He is also a staff writer for The Comeback. His previous work includes time at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz