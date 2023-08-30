In June, we wrote about long-running NFL Films series Inside The NFL landing at The CW following stints on HBO, Showtime, and Paramount+. At that time, Deadline reported that the show would be seeking a new cast, though. Last year, it featured Phil Simms, Brandon Marshall, Ray Lewis, James Brown, Julian Edelman, and Michael Irvin at times. Now, The CW has revealed the new Inside The NFL cast, and it has some notable names.

This year, Inside The NFL will be hosted by ESPN’s Ryan Clark. Clark will be joined by analysts Channing Crowder, Jay Cutler, Chad Johnson and Chris Long. The CW also put out a video of NFL players, coaches, and celebrities congratulating Clark:

Here’s more on what to expect from a release:

A Super Bowl champion safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers and an Emmy® Award-winning studio analyst, Ryan Clark will serve as the program’s host. He will be joined by former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, Pro Bowl quarterback Jay Cutler, Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson, and two-time Super Bowl champion defensive end and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award-winner Chris Long as analysts as they break down previously unseen highlights and exclusive NFL Films mic’d up sounds from the week’s most exciting matchups while serving up unfiltered commentary. “We are thrilled to welcome Ryan, Channing, Jay, Chad and Chris to The CW family as we prepare INSIDE THE NFL for its broadcast television debut,” said Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. “Not only do they all possess a deep understanding, knowledge and passion for the game, but they also bring a unique sense of humor and fun to the table. Plus, they are not afraid to voice their opinions on any topic. This season of INSIDE THE NFL will be a must-watch for all football fans.” “We are so proud that INSIDE THE NFL has been loved and consumed by football fans for an incredible 47 years,” said Ross Ketover, Senior Executive, NFL Films. “Now having this show on broadcast television for the first time, with our new partners at The CW, everyone at NFL Films is unbelievably excited to refresh and reinvent this tentpole franchise.” “Every day I showed up to work it was always about the next step… I dreamed of being a host, but not even in my wildest dreams did I think it would be the host of INSIDE THE NFL,” said Ryan Clark. “I played against all the analysts who will be with me on Tuesday nights and always admired the way they approached the game of football. I’m excited to see that same passion poured into the new INSIDE THE NFL now that we are all on the same team.”

A different lineup was promised, and this is definitely quite a different look for Inside The NFL . The show has featured some relatively-recent players at times, but there have also usually been at least a couple of long-time NFL analysts. This is a younger group, and an interesting one, with a couple of people in Cutler and Johnson who have been known to stir up some controversy. We’ll see how this lineup works out when the hour-long Inside The NFL makes its CW debut Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.