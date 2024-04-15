Sep 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after winning a point against Daniil Medvedev in a men’s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The trend of sporting events moving from ESPN to ABC may include another notable event.

While ESPN would not confirm, a few sharp sports media aficionados may have spotted a tell that the 2024 US Open Men’s Final is moving from its traditional Sunday afternoon broadcast slot on ESPN to ABC.

How was this discerned?

Noticed on the 506sports Discord: one of ESPN's games is on September 8 at 4 PM ET, which would normally be when ESPN is airing the men's final of the US Open tennis tournament. Could the tennis finals be being kicked to ABC? https://t.co/drvwMEuVIY — Morgan Wick (@morganwick) April 10, 2024

As Morgan Wick and others noted, the WNBA’s schedule release includes ESPN airing a game on September 8th at 4 p.m. ET, as seen below.

4 p.m. Sunday has long been when the US Open’s Men’s Championship takes place. ESPN has had the US Open exclusively since 2015 and has always slotted the Men’s Championship onto ESPN in this late afternoon and early evening window. You can see below the last two years, ESPN has carved out 4-7 p.m. for the Men’s Championship.

With the WNBA schedule release, the Men’s Final will not be on ESPN. It would be pretty unthinkable for the Men’s Final to move to ESPN2, so you really only have two possibilities:

The Men’s Championship could move to a different time slot, most likely later in the day and after the WNBA game. While this is certainly possible, keep in mind ESPN has Sunday Night Baseball airing at 7 p.m. Displacing that towards the end of the season seems unlikely and something MLB would not appreciate.

The other possibility is that the Men’s Championship moves to ABC, which jibes with the prevailing trend of Disney/ESPN trickling more and more sports content to ABC.

Giving further credence to this theory is that, last year, the US Open DID get one slot on ABC earlier in the tournament (a Sunday afternoon the week before the start of the NFL season).

If I'm not mistaken, today's live US Open coverage on ABC is the first time the event has been on broadcast TV since 2014, the last year it was on CBS. — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) September 3, 2023

It’s not hard to imagine this experiment performed well and the wheels were put in motion for the Men’s Final to be moved over in a continuation of a trend we’ve seen play out the last few years (and seems to be picking up some more pace of late). Earlier this month, the Women’s NCAA Basketball Championship debuted on ABC after being on ESPN for a long time. The CFP Championship is moving from ESPN to ABC. ABC has found its way back into the Super Bowl rotation as well.

While ABC did air prominent college football and NBA games for years, it was largely uninvolved in other events as Disney prioritized building up the juggernaut that is ESPN. Major events were used as a protective moat that would force cable and satellite providers to pay whatever was demanded to distribute the channel. But as the cable bubble has popped, that dynamic has changed. ABC’s wider distribution, the promise of higher carriage fees for ABC affiliates, and larger lead-in audiences for news and primetime programming have led Disney to start peeling off more and more events from ESPN and towards ABC.

This transition hasn’t been smooth though as ABC is now well behind their broadcast network peers with their sports strategy, which was noted during the Women’s NCAA Championship by Sports Media Watch.

None of the other "Big 4" networks have as weak a commitment to live sports as does ABC, which is saying something given the tradition the network established under Roone Arledge. Blame ESPN, Disney or ABC entertainment, but ABC is by far the worst of the "Big 4" for live sports. https://t.co/iwdFzcm1kZ — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) April 7, 2024

Exactly. Considering how often "60 Minutes" feasts on sports lead-ins — some of the show's most-watched and highest-profile episodes — it's borderline incompetence that ABC doesn't use live sports to lead directly into primetime. https://t.co/lRJyuSwg2o — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) April 7, 2024

ABC’s network and affiliates need to work better together, but it’s not hard to look at ESPN’s extensive live rights portfolio, coupled with what is airing or planned for ABC, and see a very clear path for ABC to reassert itself as a leading sports broadcast network. The US Open Men’s Championship is just another small step in that direction.

H/T Morgan Wick