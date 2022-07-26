SiriusXM has come to a five-year extension of their broadcasting and marketing deal with the NFL. Under the terms of the deal, they’ll continue to provide live audio of every NFL game through 2027 on both SiriusXM radio and the SXM app. They’ll also continue with their SiriusXM NFL Radio channel, featuring daily analysis programming, live coverage of events like the combine and the draft, and But there are some notable expansions in this deal, including pre-game and post-game shows for each team and access to further team-focused content, including some press conferences and coaches’ shows. Here’s more on that from a SiriusXM release:

Under the terms of this new agreement, SiriusXM becomes the exclusive third-party audio provider of every NFL game across North America. SiriusXM subscribers will continue to get access to every NFL game live through Super Bowl LXI in 2027 on SiriusXM radio and on the SXM App, as well as SiriusXM NFL Radio, SiriusXM’s 24/7 radio channel dedicated entirely to the NFL.

The SXM App offers 32 NFL team channels, each dedicated to carrying the official radio broadcast for each NFL team, making it easy for fans to find and listen to their favorite team’s announcers for every game. Starting this season, each team channel on the SXM App will now also feature the team’s pre- and post-game shows before and after every game. All 32 team channels are also available in vehicles equipped with SiriusXM 360L radios.

…“We are pleased to continue our agreement with SiriusXM,” said Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s Chief Media and Business Officer. “SiriusXM continues to be an important part of the NFL family, providing fans access to live game audio as well as all the news and information around their favorite teams in addition to SiriusXM’s great 24/7, 365 League coverage on SiriusXM NFL Radio.”

“The popularity of the NFL, and the passion of their fans, is extraordinary. Since 2004 the NFL has been an important component of SiriusXM’s programming lineup as we deliver those fans exceptional access to all their favorite teams,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “We couldn’t be more pleased to now be expanding our relationship with the league, ensuring our listeners will continue to get comprehensive access to the NFL.”