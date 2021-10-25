On Monday, IMDb TV announced that a comedy series executive produced by Shea Serrano (of The Ringer) and Michael Schur (Fire Joe Morgan, The Poscast, Parks & Rec, etc) had been greenlit.

With a working title of Primo, the single cam comedy will exclusively stream on IMDb TV, which is owned by Amazon.

Here’s more from the release.

Primo is a heartwarming and highly entertaining coming-of-age comedy about a teenager balancing college aspirations, societal expectations, and a hectic home life anchored by his single mom and five uncles. The half-hour series is written and executive produced by Serrano, a New York Times best-selling author whose childhood stories are the foundation for this semi-autobiographical comedy.



Serrano serves as creator and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producers Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett. Primo is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The quotes from Serrano and Schur are probably the first quotes that mention the 2014 Spurs in the context of a series getting picked up.

“Do you remember when the Spurs won the 2014 title after having their hearts broken in the 2013 Finals? That’s what I feel like right now. I couldn’t be happier, I couldn’t be prouder, I couldn’t be more thankful. Honestly, I still kind of can’t even believe that this is happening,” said Serrano.



“When I first met Shea Serrano, I personally guaranteed him that someday I would make him feel like the 2014 Spurs did after winning the NBA championship. I’m thrilled to have achieved my goal. And I’m doubly thrilled to work with him and IMDb TV on this hilarious and heartwarming show,” said Schur.

Serrano also tweeted a little bit about the order.

i can't believe i get to say this but: the tv show that we pitched and worked on just got a series order ???? i would like to take all of the credit but the truth is i deserve maybe 4% of it and all the rest goes to everyone else involved okay thank you i'm gonna go cry now https://t.co/qkvkryYVOX — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) October 25, 2021

here's the writing team that worked on the show:@lisamusebryant + @mightypeter + @debbywolfe + @netw3rk + @byalexzaragoza + @vbryant9 + @MalloyMoseley + Pedro Gonzalez + @KenTremendous my strategy of working with people smarter and more talented than me pays off once again ? — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) October 25, 2021

the first time in my life i have no idea what to tweet lol i'm just sitting here in actual shock lol thank you @KenTremendous for everything you've done for me that i know about and super thank you for everything you've done for me in rooms i wasn't in that i don't know about ? — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) October 25, 2021

It’s been something of a busy year for Schur. Earlier this year, he joined Meadowlark as a creative advisor. In August, NBC’s Peacock ordered a Field of Dreams series that he was writing.

