DraftKings is set to enter the streaming landscape.

Gerry Smith of Bloomberg reports that the Boston-based sportsbook is planning to launch a free, ad-supported, streaming service. The “DK Network” is “expected to debut in coming weeks.”

As far as content is concerned, Bloomberg reported that “videos of podcasts the company sponsors” will be featured. In 2021, DraftKings entered a distribution agreement with Meadowlark Media, the podcast network owned by Dan Le Batard and John Skipper. While it isn’t clear if DraftKings will use Meadowlark shows for their streaming service, the opportunity is certainly there. DraftKings also owns Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSiN). VSiN already has a network and streaming presence, but it’s another potential content provider for DraftKings.

This comes on the heels of FanDuel having its own network. In 2022, TVG rebranded to FanDuel TV, and the sportsbook began airing its own content. FanDuel recently struck a deal with The Ringer to produce content for the networkV.

If DraftKings already has access to the content, then it makes sense to bring that in-house for their own streaming service. People access podcasts in a variety of ways, and DraftKings bringing that into one place may be an opportunity to strengthen their brand.

