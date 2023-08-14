Peter Gerhardsson Jun 19, 2019; Le Havre, FRA; Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson waits for a questions during a Sweden press conference in the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 at Stade Oceane. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
SoccerBy Sam Neumann on

Sweden’s Women’s National Team coach Peter Gerhardsson was looking to get out of dodge.

The Swedish coach had just completed his press conference with reporters for the afternoon, ahead of his team’s semifinal matchup in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. So, you could say that Gerhardsoon’s mine was elsewhere, perhaps on the team’s matchup against Spain, when he attempted to leave Monday’s press conference in Auckland, New Zealand.

Gerhardsson left the stage, aimlessly looking for the exit. Having avoided another gaffe—more on that in a moment—the 63-year-old manager saw a door that to him looked like an exit. I mean, it looked like an exit to us too. And to Gerhardsson’s surprise, it was not in fact an exit. Instead, he found a janitorial closet. What that means for Tuesday’s game is anyone’s guess. It could have an omen of some sort. Will he have to clean up any messes his team creates during Tuesday’s match? Who’s to say?

It was quite funny to watch as a camera operator, seemingly confused by Gerhardsson entering a side door, watched him mistakenly enter the closest, before pointing him in the right direction. Gerhardsson had himself a laugh, as he smirked at reporters, who were chuckling themselves, and gave them a sarcastic wave off.

It’s even better when you realize that Gerhardsson left reporters with a philosophical chestnut, according to The Athletic’s Steph Yang, before he promptly tried to leave through the wrong door.

“If you as a human being know everything it’s not exciting, and that’s why football is so exciting.”

Well clearly Gerhardsson didn’t know what door to exit through.

This isn’t the first time that Gerhardsson has provided us with comedy during this year’s Women’s World Cup. He started buzzing like a bumblebee in the postgame press conference following Swedesn’s quarterfinal win over Japan, as he tried to describe the Swedish game plan.

Gerhardsson is a fantastic coach with a great sense of humor. If Sweden advances past Spain in the semifinal, it’ll be interesting to see if he can top any of his previous moments in the match’s postgame presser.

[Amanda Zaza, Steph Yang on Twitter]

About Sam Neumann

Since the beginning of 2023, Sam has been a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Sam is a Charlotte native, who currently calls Greenville, South Carolina his home. He also has a love/hate relationship with the New York Mets and Jets.

View all posts by Sam Neumann