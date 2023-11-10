Jurgen Klopp annoyed at a press conference, screengrab via Twitter.

Liverpool suffered a surprising defeat to Toulouse in the Europa League group stage on Thursday as the English giants lost on the road 3-2 to the Ligue Un side. While the loss likely won’t threaten Liverpool’s place in the next round, manager Jurgen Klopp was definitely annoyed at the way his team performed in the game.

And he was even more annoyed afterwards.

While Klopp is beloved by Liverpool fans and a popular figure around the world for his managerial style, he also has more than his fair share of rants and tirades, especially where the media is concerned. That quickly became the case after the game as Klopp’s press conference was completely overtaken by celebrating Toulouse fans that sounded like they were all right outside the room.

"Who had the idea to do the press conference here?" ? Jurgen Klopp was left furious after his post-match press conference was interrupted by Toulouse's celebrations ? pic.twitter.com/YGMOf5gzso — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 9, 2023

As it turns out, they were right outside the room!

According to This is Anfield, the press conference was held in a makeshift tent and Klopp and company had to fight through a crowd of fans just to make it to the microphone.

The result would mean Klopp was already a frustrated figure, but events after the final whistle further annoyed Liverpool staff. Following the match, the manager was led outside to a tent where his post-match press conference would take place. Flanked by press officer Tony Barrett, Klopp had to fight through huge crowds to reach the room and, once there, the reporters were almost inaudible.

Apparently it’s the job of UEFA to set up such proceedings and make sure everything runs smoothly. Given the organizational skills of world soccer bodies, maybe it’d just be better to do these via zoom like the good old pandemic days.

