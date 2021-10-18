The third season of Succession premiered on Sunday, and to promote the new season, a Scottish club briefly featured in the show has struck a sponsorship deal to promote the show.

On Monday, Heart of Midlothian announced a sponsorship with NOW that would bring Waystar Royco branding to their shirts.

? Waystar | Royco Ahead of the launch of Season 3 of #Succession, we teamed up with @NOW to pay tribute to our favourite Hearts-related storyline. ? We've got limited edition shirts to give away – RT for your chance to win! ❤️ Raising funds for @MNDScotland pic.twitter.com/44NQIPMahD — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) October 18, 2021

If you’ve never watched the show, Roman Roy bought Hearts in a season two episode to impress his father, Logan. He then found out that Logan was a supporter of Hibs, Hearts’ rival.

Per a release from Sky (the owner of NOW), the sponsorship also includes branding inside Hearts’ stadium, along with the shirt sponrship.

In a cheeky nod to this storyline, streaming service NOW worked with the high-flying Edinburgh club Heart of Midlothian on a partnership celebrating Roman Roy’s fictional takeover of the team. This partnership sees the name of the Roy family’s infamous company Waystar Royco added to the front of Hearts’ iconic shirts, as well as on branding within the club’s Tynecastle Park stadium.

I also appreciated this Very Serious news report that Sky released.

To celebrate the return of season 3 of Succession, streaming service @NOW is bringing a slice of the Roy family's dysfunctionality to the UK with a Succession-inspired football 'takeover' in Edinburgh…?❤️ pic.twitter.com/PLQmyM83Qe — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 18, 2021

Shirt sponsorship isn’t sacrosanct, so you’re not going to see me getting up in arms about this announcement. I think it’s a fun tie-in with the show’s season three premiere, and given that there’s also a charity element to the sponsorship, it’s hard to feel negative about it.

