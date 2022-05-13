Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased Welsh club Wrexham A.F.C. in early 2021.

Wrexham, the third-oldest club in the world as their Twitter bio proudly notes, hasn’t played in the top four divisions of English soccer since 2008. As you’d expect for a story like “One of the biggest movie stars in the world buys small-town Welsh club”, there’s a docuseries in the works at FX from Boardwalk Pictures, the production company behind Last Chance U and other shows.

Today FX revealed the premiere date as part of their summer slate of programming.

Via Deadline, Welcome to Wrexham will debut on August 24th. The show summary:

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) bought the third-oldest professional football club in the world. It is a Welsh team in the town Wrexham and the team is currently on the brink of dissolution. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling footballclub.

Not to play spoiler, but there’s a chance the show could have a Hollywood-style feel-good ending, too. Wrexham is currently in second in their National Conference, with at least a shot at a promotional playoff even if they don’t win the league on the final day.

Indeed, Mr. Chairman. It’s gonna be a wild couple of weeks. I’m learning how to do CPR on myself. @Wrexham_AFC ??????? https://t.co/VKctIPexGA — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 30, 2022

I don’t know what happens from here. Math has never been my strong suit. But @Wrexham_AFC supporters did their part. As they’ve always done. I’m so proud of this club. ??????????? https://t.co/VKZQ0nVLyS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 8, 2022

A league victory or playoff triumph would see Wrexham back in the world of League Two for the first time in over a decade, which would be a fantastically quick realization of the first phase of Reynolds and McElhenney’s vision. Either way, a dive into a community like Wrexham and the passion they have for their club sounds like extremely promising documentary material.

[Deadline]