Sinclair’s regional sports networks were briefly impacted Thursday by a power outage at their master control center. The issue affected every network, which knocked YES off the air during the Yankees-Astros game and also affected Sinclair’s Bally Sports channels as well.

YES is currently off the air. Power is out in Atlanta at the master control, according to a YES spokesman. This is impacting all of the Sinclair RSNs. YES is partly owned by Sinclair and uses its broadcast operations center. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 21, 2022

An update on the Bally Sports Southwest broadcast of this afternoon’s Rangers game at Miami. There is a power outage at Bally’s master control in Atlanta that is affecting all of Bally’s RSNs. Bally is working to restore the signal and get the telecast on air as soon as possible. — John Blake (@RangerBlake) July 21, 2022

YES sent viewers to their streaming broadcast, which wasn’t as impacted:

YES is now back on most systems and on the alternate feed on the YES App; Sinclair master control continues its efforts to return our signal to all systems: https://t.co/aRu5PF6iD2 pic.twitter.com/dvXY0fXqxB — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 21, 2022

Fortunately for everyone involved, the issue didn’t last long.

Bally reports that the transmission has been restored and telecast is on air from Miami. Thank you for your patience. — John Blake (@RangerBlake) July 21, 2022

Back on, if you are not at a TV (and then you might not care, but this is what I do for a living.) https://t.co/dEEYGjjPLB — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 21, 2022

It’s wild, really, that Sinclair wouldn’t have some sort of protection in place if they run all of their channels through a master location.

Let me get this straight: Sinclair Broadcasting builds a central ops center for all its RSNs but – oops! slap the forehead! – forgot to include UPS [Uninterruptable Power Supply] – or some other backup power system? As of 1:08pm ET video and audio are back on YES — Jim Nedelka (@JimNedelkaWords) July 21, 2022

Obviously they could have a system like that in place, but it could have failed too. Regardless, whatever was supposed to prevent something like this from happening didn’t work, which is the kind of system-wide vulnerability most companies try to avoid.

Thankfully for anyone trying to watch baseball this afternoon, they didn’t have to wait too long to get it back.