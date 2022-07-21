SinclairBy Jay Rigdon on

Sinclair’s regional sports networks were briefly impacted Thursday by a power outage at their master control center. The issue affected every network, which knocked YES off the air during the Yankees-Astros game and also affected Sinclair’s Bally Sports channels as well.

YES sent viewers to their streaming broadcast, which wasn’t as impacted:

Fortunately for everyone involved, the issue didn’t last long.

It’s wild, really, that Sinclair wouldn’t have some sort of protection in place if they run all of their channels through a master location.

Obviously they could have a system like that in place, but it could have failed too. Regardless, whatever was supposed to prevent something like this from happening didn’t work, which is the kind of system-wide vulnerability most companies try to avoid.

Thankfully for anyone trying to watch baseball this afternoon, they didn’t have to wait too long to get it back.

