Wednesday, May 18

G1: NY Rangers at Carolina, ESPN 7 p.m. – Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan

G1: Edmonton at Calgary, ESPN 9:30 p.m. – John Buccigross, Brian Boucher, Leah Hextall

Thursday, May 19

G2: Tampa Bay at Florida, TNT 7 p.m. – Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Keith Jones, Nabil Karim

G2: St. Louis at Colorado TNT 9:30 p.m. – Brendan Burke, Shane Hnidy, Darren Pang, Tarik El-Bashir

Friday, May 20

G2: NY Rangers at Carolina, ESPN 8 p.m. – Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan

G2: Edmonton at Calgary, ESPN 10:30 p.m. – John Buccigross, Brian Boucher, Leah Hextall

Saturday, May 21

G3: Colorado at St. Louis, TNT 8 p.m. – Brendan Burke, Shane Hnidy, Darren Pang, Tarik El-Bashir

Sunday, May 22

G3: Florida at Tampa Bay, TNT 1 p.m. – Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Keith Jones, Nabil Karim

G3: Carolina at NY Rangers, ESPN 3:30 p.m. – Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan

G3: Calgary at Edmonton, ESPN2 8 p.m. – Bob Wischusen, Brian Boucher, Leah Hextall

Monday, May 23

G4: Florida at Tampa Bay, TNT 7 p.m. – Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Keith Jones, Nabil Karim

G4: Colorado at St. Louis, TNT 9:30 p.m. Brendan Burke, Shane Hnidy, Darren Pang, Tarik El-Bashir

Tuesday, May 24

G4: Carolina at NY Rangers, ESPN 7 p.m. – Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan

G4: Calgary at Edmonton, ESPN 9:30p.m. – Bob Wischusen, Brian Boucher, Leah Hextall

