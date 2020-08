Schedule will be updated as the weekend schedule takes shape.

Monday, August 10

Dallas at Utah, NBA TV 3 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, ESPN 6:30 p.m. – Dave Pasch, Mark Jackson, Rachel Nichols

Denver at LA Lakers, TNT 9 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Jared Greenberg

Tuesday, August 11

Houston at San Antonio, NBA TV 2 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, TNT 6:30 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy, Chris Haynes

New Orleans at Sacramento, TNT 9 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Stephanie Ready

Wednesday, August 12

Indiana at Houston, NBA TV 4 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, ESPN 6:30 p.m.

LA Clippers at Denver, ESPN 9 p.m.

Thursday, August 13

Dallas at Phoenix, TNT 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, TNT 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, TNT 9 p.m.

Friday, August 14

TBA, ESPN 4 p.m.

TBA, ESPN 6:30 p.m.

TBA, ESPN 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 15

NBA Playoffs play-in game

TBA, ABC 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 16

NBA Playoffs play-in game (if necessary)

TBA, ESPN 4:30 p.m.

h/t Sammy!