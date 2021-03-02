Tuesday, March 2
LA Clippers at Boston, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Grant Hill
Phoenix at LA Lakers, TNT 10 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson
Wednesday, March 3
Brooklyn at Houston, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA
Golden State at Portland, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA
Thursday, March 4
Miami at New Orleans, TNT 8:30 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Grant Hill
Sunday, March 7
2021 NBA All Star Sunday, State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Skills Challenge/Three Point Contest, TNT/TBS 6:30 p.m. – Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neil, Kenny Smith, Dwyane Wade
NBA All-Star Game
Team LeBron vs Team Durant, TNT/TBS 8 p.m. – Marv Albert, Reggie Miller, Chris Webber & Allie LaForce
Slam Dunk Contest will occur at halftime
