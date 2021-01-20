Wednesday, January 20
Boston at Philadelphia, ESPN 7 p.m. – Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth
Phoenix at Houston, ESPN 9:30 p.m. – Mark Jones, Mark Jackson
Thursday, January 21
LA Lakers at Milwaukee, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Marv Albert, Chris Webber
New Orleans at Utah, TNT 10 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller
Friday, January 22
Boston at Philadelphia, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth
Denver at Phoenix, ESPN 10 p.m. – Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy
Saturday, Jan. 23
Golden State at Utah, NBA 5 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Miami at Brooklyn, NBA 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Sunday, Jan. 24
Toronto at Indiana, NBA 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Atlanta at Milwaukee, NBA 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Monday, January 25
Miami at Brooklyn, NBA 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Minnesota at Golden State, NBA 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
h/t Sammy!