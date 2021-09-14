Tuesday, September 14

Cleveland at Minnesota, FS1 7:30 p.m. – TBA

Arizona at LA Dodgers, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Boston at Seattle, MLBN* 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Padres at Giants – 9:30 p.m]

Wednesday, September 15

Milwaukee at Detroit, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Nationals]

Boston at Seattle, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rays at Blue Jays]

Chi Cubs at Philadelphia, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Yankees at Orioles]

Colorado at Atlanta, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Arizona at LA Dodgers, ESPN 10 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian

Thursday, September 16

Colorado at Atlanta, MLBN Noon – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Pirates – 12:30 p.m]

Oakland at Kansas City, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Diego at San Francisco, MLBN 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Angels at White Sox]

NY Yankees at Baltimore, MLB.TV 5 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi Cubs at Philadelphia, MLBN 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Tigers at Rays – 7 p.m.]

Houston at Texas, MLBN 9 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Tigers at Rays – 7 p.m.]

Friday, September 17

LA Dodgers at Cincinnati, MLBN* 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Phillies at Mets]

Oakland at LA Angels, YouTube 9:30 p.m. – TBA

Atlanta at San Francisco, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cubs at Brewers – JIP]

Saturday, September 18

Cleveland at New York Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Orioles at Red Sox]

LA Dodgers at Cincinnati, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Detroit at Tampa Bay, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rockies at Nationals]

Milwaukee at Chi Cubs, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Philadelphia at NY Mets, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Atlanta at San Francisco, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Sunday, September 19

LA Dodgers at Cincinnati, TBS 1 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling

Atlanta at San Francisco, MLBN/ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Rangers]

Philadelphia at NY Mets, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney

Monday, September 20

Texas at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Orioles at Phillies]

Houston at LA Angels, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at A’s]

h/t Sammy!