Monday, August 23
Texas at Boston, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Atlanta, MLBN* 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Diamondbacks at Pirates]
Chi White Sox at Toronto, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Seattle at Oakland, MLBN 10:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Astros – JIP]
Tuesday, August 24
Seattle at Oakland, MLBN 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Minnesota at Boston, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Atlanta, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Blue Jays]
San Francisco at NY Mets, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at San Diego, ESPN 10 p.m. – Dan Shulman, Eduardo Perez
Wednesday, August 25
Detroit at St. Louis, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Kansas City at Houston, YouTube 2 p.m. – TBA
Arizona at Pittsburgh, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Francisco at NY Mets, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Blue Jays]
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at San Diego, ESPN 10 p.m. – Dan Shulman, Eduardo Perez
Thursday, August 26
Entire schedule free on MLB.TV
LA Angels at Baltimore, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Brewers – 2p]
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi White Sox at Toronto, MLBN 4 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLBN 9 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, CC Sabathia, Pedro Martinez, Chris Young [Alt: Yankees at A’s – 9:30p]
Friday, August 27
Washington at NY Mets MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Houston at Texas, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi Cubs at Chi White Sox, MLBN 8 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Elise Menaker, & Alanna Rizzo [Alt: Brewers at Twins]
Saturday, August 28
Boston at Cleveland, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA
Arizona at Philadelphia, MLBN 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Marlins]
San Diego at LA Angels, FS1 9 p.m. – TBA
Sunday, August 29
San Francisco at Atlanta, TBS 1 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling
Kansas City at Seattle, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Mariners]
NY Yankees at Oakland, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney
*game also available on MLB.TV
