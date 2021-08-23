Monday, August 23

Texas at Boston, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Atlanta, MLBN* 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Diamondbacks at Pirates]

Chi White Sox at Toronto, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Seattle at Oakland, MLBN 10:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Astros – JIP]

Tuesday, August 24

Seattle at Oakland, MLBN 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Minnesota at Boston, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Atlanta, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Blue Jays]

San Francisco at NY Mets, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at San Diego, ESPN 10 p.m. – Dan Shulman, Eduardo Perez

Wednesday, August 25

Detroit at St. Louis, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Kansas City at Houston, YouTube 2 p.m. – TBA

Arizona at Pittsburgh, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Francisco at NY Mets, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Blue Jays]

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at San Diego, ESPN 10 p.m. – Dan Shulman, Eduardo Perez

Thursday, August 26

Entire schedule free on MLB.TV

LA Angels at Baltimore, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Brewers – 2p]

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Toronto, MLBN 4 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLBN 9 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, CC Sabathia, Pedro Martinez, Chris Young [Alt: Yankees at A’s – 9:30p]

Friday, August 27

Washington at NY Mets MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Houston at Texas, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi Cubs at Chi White Sox, MLBN 8 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Elise Menaker, & Alanna Rizzo [Alt: Brewers at Twins]

Saturday, August 28

Boston at Cleveland, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA

Arizona at Philadelphia, MLBN 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Marlins]

San Diego at LA Angels, FS1 9 p.m. – TBA

Sunday, August 29

San Francisco at Atlanta, TBS 1 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling

Kansas City at Seattle, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Mariners]

NY Yankees at Oakland, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney

*game also available on MLB.TV

h/t Sammy!