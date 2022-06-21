Tuesday, June 21

San Francisco at Atlanta, TBS 7 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Kelly Crull

Kansas City at LA Angels, MLB.TV 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Arizona at San Diego, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at A’s]

Wednesday, June 22

Toronto at Chi White Sox, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mets at Astros]

Arizona at San Diego, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Philadelphia at Texas, MLBN 5 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Diamondbacks at Padres]

Detroit at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Yankees at Rays]

San Francisco at Atlanta, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Thursday, June 23

San Francisco at Atlanta, MLBN 12 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rockies at Marlins]

LA Dodgers at Cincinnati, MLB.TV 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi Cubs at Pittsburgh, ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at Milwaukee, MLBN 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Twins, 3 p.m.]

Houston at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Orioles at White Sox, 8 p.m.]

Philadelphia at San Diego, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast

Friday, June 24

Houston at NY Yankees, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at Chi Cubs, Apple TV 8 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Hannah Keyser, Chris Young, & Brooke Fletcher

Detroit at Arizona, Apple TV 9:30 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Katie Nolan, Hunter Pence, & Heidi Watney

Saturday, June 25

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Houston at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Rays]

Washington at Texas, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA

Colorado at Minnesota, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

LA Dodgers at Atlanta, FOX 7 p.m. – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal

Seattle at LA Angels, FS1 10 p.m. – TBA

Sunday, June 26

NY Mets at Miami, Peacock 12 p.m. – Jason Benetti, Cliff Floyd, Tommy Hutton, & Ahmed Fareed

Houston at NY Yankees, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Red Sox at Guardians]

Baltimore at Chi White Sox, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Cincinnati at San Francisco, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Philadelphia at San Diego, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Angels]

LA Dodgers at Atlanta, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

ESPN2 – Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez

Monday, June 27

Minnesota at Cleveland, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Boston at Toronto, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Yankees]

Baltimore at Seattle, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi White Sox at LA Angels, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Orioles at Mariners]

