Tuesday, April 12
Boston at Detroit, MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Seattle at Chi White Sox, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at Philadelphia, MLBN 6:30 p.m. – Rich Waltz, Tom Verducci, & Jon Paul Morosi [Alt: A’s at Rays]
San Diego at San Francisco, TBS 9:30 p.m. – Bob Costas, Ron Darling
Wednesday, April 13
Washington at Atlanta, MLBN 12 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Reds, 12:30 p.m.]
Boston at Detroit, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at San Francisco, MLBN 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Astros at Diamondbacks]
Toronto at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at White Sox]
Seattle at Chi White Sox, MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Thursday, April 14
Toronto at NY Yankees, MLB 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Angels at Rangers]
LA Angels at Texas, MLBN/MLB.TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Atlanta at San Diego, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Friday, April 15
Arizona at NY Mets, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at Red Sox, 2 p.m.]
Minnesota at Boston, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Tampa Bay at Chi White Sox, Apple TV 7 p.m. – TBA
Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, Apple TV 10 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Hannah Keyser, Chris Young
Saturday, April 16
Arizona at NY Mets, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Atlanta at San Diego, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA
NY Yankees at Baltimore, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at Milwaukee, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Angels at Rangers]
Chi Cubs at Colorado, MLB.TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Astros at Mariners]
Sunday, April 17
NY Yankees at Baltimore, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at Red Sox, 1:30 p.m.]
Oakland at Toronto, MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Houston at Seattle, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Dodgers, 4:30 p.m.]
Atlanta at San Diego, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez
Monday, April 18
Minnesota at Boston, MLBN 11 a.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Francisco at NY Mets, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, MLB.TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Atlanta at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Reds at Padres]
h/t Sammy!