Tuesday, April 12

Boston at Detroit, MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Seattle at Chi White Sox, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Mets at Philadelphia, MLBN 6:30 p.m. – Rich Waltz, Tom Verducci, & Jon Paul Morosi [Alt: A’s at Rays]

San Diego at San Francisco, TBS 9:30 p.m. – Bob Costas, Ron Darling

Wednesday, April 13

Washington at Atlanta, MLBN 12 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Reds, 12:30 p.m.]

Boston at Detroit, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Diego at San Francisco, MLBN 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Astros at Diamondbacks]

Toronto at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at White Sox]

Seattle at Chi White Sox, MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Thursday, April 14

Toronto at NY Yankees, MLB 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Angels at Rangers]

LA Angels at Texas, MLBN/MLB.TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Atlanta at San Diego, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Friday, April 15

Arizona at NY Mets, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at Red Sox, 2 p.m.]

Minnesota at Boston, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Tampa Bay at Chi White Sox, Apple TV 7 p.m. – TBA

Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, Apple TV 10 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Hannah Keyser, Chris Young

Saturday, April 16

Arizona at NY Mets, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Atlanta at San Diego, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA

NY Yankees at Baltimore, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at Milwaukee, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Angels at Rangers]

Chi Cubs at Colorado, MLB.TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Astros at Mariners]

Sunday, April 17

NY Yankees at Baltimore, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at Red Sox, 1:30 p.m.]

Oakland at Toronto, MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Houston at Seattle, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Dodgers, 4:30 p.m.]

Atlanta at San Diego, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez

Monday, April 18

Minnesota at Boston, MLBN 11 a.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Francisco at NY Mets, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, MLB.TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Atlanta at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Reds at Padres]

