2022 National League Championship Series
San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies
NLCS Schedule
Game 1: Tue, October 18: at Petco Park, San Diego, FS1 8 p.m.
Game 2: Wed, October 19: at Petco Park, San Diego, FOX/FS1 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: Fri, October 21: at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, FS1 7:30 p.m.
Game 4: Sat, October 22: at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, FOX 7:45 p.m.
Game 5: Sun, October 23: at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, FS1 2:30 p.m.*
Game 6: Mon, October 24: at Petco Park, San Diego, FS1 8 p.m.*
Game 7: Tue, October 25: at Petco Park, San Diego, FOX/FS1 8 p.m.*
*if necessary
NLCS on FOX Broadcast Talent
Commentators: Joe Davis, John Smoltz; Field reporters: Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci
FOX Pregame Show: Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas; Matt Vasgersian (substitute host), Dontrelle Willis (pitching analyst)
FOX Deportes (Cable|SAP): Adrian Garcia Marquez, Edgar Gonzalez, Jaime Motta, & Carlos Alvarez
Additional NLCS Broadcasts
ESPN Radio: Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville
TUDN Radio (SPA): Jesús Acostas, Alberto Ferreiro, José Luis Nápole, Luis Eduardo Quiñones
Streaming (internet & app): FOX Sports, MLB.TV
2022 American League Championship Series
Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians or New York Yankees
ALCS Schedule
Game 1: Wed, October 19: at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TBS 7:30 p.m.
Game 2: Thu, October 20: at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TBS 7:30 p.m.
Game 3: Sat, October 22: at Cleveland or New York, TBS 5 p.m.
Game 4: Sun, October 23: at Cleveland or New York, TBS 7 p.m.
Game 5: Mon, October 24: at Cleveland or New York, TBS 4 or 5 p.m.**
Game 6: Tue, October 25: at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TBS 6 or 7:30 p.m.**
Game 7: Wed, October 26: at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TBS 8 p.m.*
*if necessary
**if necessary and NLCS ends
ALCS on TBS Broadcast Talent
Commentators: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur; Field reporter: Lauren Shehadi
TBS Pregame Show: Bob Costas, Curtis Granderson, Pedro Martinez, Jimmy Rollins
Additional ALCS Broadcasts
MLB Network (Spanish): José Mota, Carlos Peña
ESPN Radio: Dan Shulman, Eduardo Perez
TUDN Radio (SPA): Jesús Acostas, Alberto Ferreiro, José Luis Nápole, Luis Eduardo Quiñones
Streaming (internet & app): TBS.com, MLB.TV
