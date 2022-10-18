2022 National League Championship Series

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

NLCS Schedule

Game 1: Tue, October 18: at Petco Park, San Diego, FS1 8 p.m.

Game 2: Wed, October 19: at Petco Park, San Diego, FOX/FS1 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: Fri, October 21: at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, FS1 7:30 p.m.

Game 4: Sat, October 22: at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, FOX 7:45 p.m.

Game 5: Sun, October 23: at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, FS1 2:30 p.m.*

Game 6: Mon, October 24: at Petco Park, San Diego, FS1 8 p.m.*

Game 7: Tue, October 25: at Petco Park, San Diego, FOX/FS1 8 p.m.*

*if necessary

NLCS on FOX Broadcast Talent

Commentators: Joe Davis, John Smoltz; Field reporters: Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci

FOX Pregame Show: Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas; Matt Vasgersian (substitute host), Dontrelle Willis (pitching analyst)

FOX Deportes (Cable|SAP): Adrian Garcia Marquez, Edgar Gonzalez, Jaime Motta, & Carlos Alvarez

Additional NLCS Broadcasts

ESPN Radio: Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville

TUDN Radio (SPA): Jesús Acostas, Alberto Ferreiro, José Luis Nápole, Luis Eduardo Quiñones

Streaming (internet & app): FOX Sports, MLB.TV

2022 American League Championship Series

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians or New York Yankees

ALCS Schedule

Game 1: Wed, October 19: at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TBS 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Thu, October 20: at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TBS 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Sat, October 22: at Cleveland or New York, TBS 5 p.m.

Game 4: Sun, October 23: at Cleveland or New York, TBS 7 p.m.

Game 5: Mon, October 24: at Cleveland or New York, TBS 4 or 5 p.m.**

Game 6: Tue, October 25: at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TBS 6 or 7:30 p.m.**

Game 7: Wed, October 26: at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TBS 8 p.m.*

*if necessary

**if necessary and NLCS ends

ALCS on TBS Broadcast Talent

Commentators: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur; Field reporter: Lauren Shehadi

TBS Pregame Show: Bob Costas, Curtis Granderson, Pedro Martinez, Jimmy Rollins

Additional ALCS Broadcasts

MLB Network (Spanish): José Mota, Carlos Peña

ESPN Radio: Dan Shulman, Eduardo Perez

TUDN Radio (SPA): Jesús Acostas, Alberto Ferreiro, José Luis Nápole, Luis Eduardo Quiñones

Streaming (internet & app): TBS.com, MLB.TV

