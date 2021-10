2021 World Series

Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves

FOX Sports

World Series Game Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 26: at Minute Maid Park, Houston – FOX 8:09 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, October 27: at Minute Maid Park, Houston – FOX 8:09 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, October 29: at Truist Park, Atlanta – FOX 8:09 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, October 30: at Truist Park, Atlanta – FOX 8:09 p.m.

Game 5: Sunday, October 31: at Truist Park, Atlanta – FOX 8:15 p.m.*

Game 6: Tuesday, November 2: at Minute Maid Park, Houston – FOX 8:09 p.m.*

Game 7: Wednesday, November 3: at Minute Maid Park, Houston – FOX 8:09 p.m.*

*if necessary

World Series Pregame Schedule

Fox Pregame: Weekdays 7:30; Game 5 8 p.m.

FS1 Pregame: Games 1, 2, 6 & 7 FS1 7 p.m.

World Series on FOX Broadcast Talent

Game Commentators

Joe Buck, John Smoltz

Field Reporters

Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci

Joe Buck works his 22nd consecutive World Series and 24th overall. It’s Smoltz’s sixth World Series.

FOX Pregame Show

Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas

FOX Deportes (Cable|SAP)

Adrian Garcia Marquez, Edgar Gonzales, Carlos Alvarez

Streaming (internet & app)

FOX Sports, MLB.tv

Additional Broadcasts

ESPN Radio (SiriusXM Ch 89)

Dan Shulman, Jessica Mendoza, Eduardo Perez

Pregame/Postgame: Buster Olney, Marly Rivera, Chris Singleton

TUDN Radio

Jesús Acostas, Alberto Ferreiro, José Luis Nápole, Luis Eduardo Quiñones

Astros Home Radio (SiriusXM Ch 176)

English: Robert Ford, Steve Sparks

Spanish: Francisco Romero, Alex Treviño

Braves Home Radio (SiriusXM Ch 183)

English: Ben Ingram, Jim Powell, Joe Simpson

Spanish: Pete Manzano, Fernando Palacios

MLB International (English, select countries)

Matt Vasgersian, Buck Martinez

ESPN (Spanish, select countries)

Ernesto Jerez, Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Guillermo Silas

Studio Programming

MLB Network

High Heat, 3p.m.: Christopher Russo, Alanna Rizzo

MLB Now, 4 p.m.: Brian Kenny

Intentional Talk, 5 p.m.: Stephen Nelson, Kevin Millar

MLB Tonight, 6 p.m. & the Conclusion of each game. Hosts: Greg Amsinger, Fran Charles, Robert Flores, Adnan Virk, Matt Yalloff Analysts: Yonder Alonso, Mark DeRosa, Cliff Floyd, Pedro Martinez, Harold Reynolds, Buck Showalter, Chris Young Reporters: Scott Braun, Lauren Gardner, Heidi Watney



ESPN

Baseball Tonight, Weekdays ESPN2 5 & 7 p.m.; Sunday ESPN 6 p.m. & ESPN2 7:30 p.m.

Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan, Eduardo Perez

