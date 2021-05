103rd PGA Championship

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island

May 20 – 23

TV: CBS & ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+ & Paramount+

Radio: SiriusXM

CBS Talent

Lead: Jim Nantz, Sir Nick Faldo

Hole announcers: Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo, Trevor Immelman, Verne Lundquist

On-course reporters: Dottie Pepper, Mark Immelman, Colt Knost, Andrew Catalon

Interviews: Amanda Balionis

ESPN Talent

Lead: Scott Van Pelt, David Duval

Hole announcers: Sean McDonough, Curtis Strange, Bob Wischusen, Dave Flemming

Interviews: Michael Eaves, Gene Wojciechowski, Marty Smith

On-course reporters: Andy North, Billy Kratzert, Colt Knost, Suzy Whaley, John Maginnes

Analysts: CBS Talent

Streaming Talent

Featured groups: George Savaricas, Luke Elvy, Will Haskett, Dave Feldman, Peter Burns

Analysts: Scott Verplank, Mark Wilson, Mark Brooks, Stuart Appleby

On-course reporters: Ned Michaels, Gary Christian, Jane Crafter, Chantel McCabe, Chris Como, Michael Collins

Featured holes: Michael Eaves, Matt Barrie, Wischusen, Flemming, Kratzert, Maginnes, Wojciechowski

SiriusXM

Lead: Brian Katrek, Brad Faxon

On-course reporters: Fred Albers, Mark Carnevale, Carl Paulson, Bill Rosinski

Interviews: Jason Sobel, Taylor Zarzour

PGA Championship Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, May 20

First Round, ESPN 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Streaming

First Round, ESPN+ 7 a.m. -1 p.m.

Featured Groups (All Four Groups), ESPN+ 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Holes (16,17, & 18), ESPN+ 8:15 a.m. – 7 p.m

Friday, May 21

Second Round, ESPN 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Streaming

Second Round, ESPN+ 7 a.m. -1 p.m.

Featured Groups (All Four Groups), ESPN+ 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Holes (16,17, & 18), ESPN+ 8:15 a.m. – 7 p.m

Saturday, May 22

Third Round, ESPN 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Third Round, CBS 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Streaming

Third Round: ESPN Broadcast, ESPN+ 7 a.m. -1 p.m.

Third Round: CBS Broadcast, Paramount+ 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Groups (1 & 2), ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Groups (3 & 4), ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Featured Holes (14,15, & 16), ESPN+ Noon – 7 p.m

Sunday, May 23

Final Round, ESPN 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Final Round, CBS 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Streaming

Final Round: ESPN Broadcast, ESPN+ 7 a.m. – 1p.m.

Final Round: CBS Broadcast, Paramount+ 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Groups (1 & 2), ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Groups (3 & 4), ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Featured Holes (14,15, & 16), ESPN+ Noon – 7 p.m

