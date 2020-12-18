Schedule subject to change, with cancelled and postponed games listed at the bottom of the page.

Friday, December 18

7 PM- CUSA Championship: UAB at Marshall

CBSSN: Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell

7:30 PM- MAC Championship: Buffalo vs. Ball State

ESPN: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Katie George

7:30 PM- Nebraska at Rutgers

B1G: Brandon Gaudin, James Laurinaitis, Coley Harvey

8 PM- Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. USC

FOX: Joe Davis, Mark Helfrich

ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones

Thanks to Daniel for our weekly college football schedule. Visit his site Eye on Sky and Air Sports for more broadcast schedules.

Saturday, December 19

Noon- Big XII Championship: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

ABC: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Allison Williams

ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock

Noon- B1G Championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State

FOX: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

Compass Media: T.J. Rives, Tiki Barber

Noon- Texas A&M at Tennessee

ESPN: Bob Wischusen, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich

1:30 PM- Washington State at Utah

FS1: Eric Collins, Ben Leber

3 PM- Air Force at Army West Point

CBSSN: Dave Ryan, Ross Tucker, Tina Cervasio

3:30 PM- Ole Miss at LSU

SEC: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Cole Cubelic

3:30 PM- Missouri at Mississippi State

SEC ALT: Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Dawn Davenport

4 PM- ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Notre Dame

ABC: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor

ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones

4 PM- Minnesota at Wisconsin

B1G: Mark Followill, Matt Millen, Rick Pizzo

4:15 PM- MW Championship: Boise State vs. San Jose State

FOX: Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman

5:30 PM- Illinois at Penn State

FS1: Cory Provous, Robert Smith

7 PM- Stanford at UCLA

ESPN: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Taylor McGregor

7:30 PM- Michigan State at Maryland

B1G: Lisa Byington, J Leman, Elise Menaker

8 PM- American Championship: Tulsa at Cincinnati

ABC: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe

8 PM- SEC Championship: Florida vs. Alabama

CBS: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl

Westwood One: Ted Emrich, Derek Rackley

SEC Radio: Dave Neal, Dave Archer, Stephen Hartzell

10:30 PM- Arizona State at Oregon State

ESPN: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony

Games Canceled

UL Monroe at Troy

Purdue at Indiana

Washington vs. USC (replaced by Oregon)

Georgia Tech at Miami

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Michigan at Iowa

Arizona at Cal

Oregon at Colorado (Oregon moved to P12 Championship)

Florida State at Wake Forest

Louisiana at Coastal Carolina

