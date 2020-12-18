Schedule subject to change, with cancelled and postponed games listed at the bottom of the page.
Friday, December 18
7 PM- CUSA Championship: UAB at Marshall
CBSSN: Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell
7:30 PM- MAC Championship: Buffalo vs. Ball State
ESPN: Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Katie George
7:30 PM- Nebraska at Rutgers
B1G: Brandon Gaudin, James Laurinaitis, Coley Harvey
8 PM- Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. USC
FOX: Joe Davis, Mark Helfrich
ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
Thanks to Daniel for our weekly college football schedule. Visit his site Eye on Sky and Air Sports for more broadcast schedules.
Saturday, December 19
Noon- Big XII Championship: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State
ABC: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay, Allison Williams
ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, Ben Hartsock
Noon- B1G Championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State
FOX: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft
Compass Media: T.J. Rives, Tiki Barber
Noon- Texas A&M at Tennessee
ESPN: Bob Wischusen, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich
1:30 PM- Washington State at Utah
FS1: Eric Collins, Ben Leber
3 PM- Air Force at Army West Point
CBSSN: Dave Ryan, Ross Tucker, Tina Cervasio
3:30 PM- Ole Miss at LSU
SEC: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Cole Cubelic
3:30 PM- Missouri at Mississippi State
SEC ALT: Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Dawn Davenport
4 PM- ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Notre Dame
ABC: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor
ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones
4 PM- Minnesota at Wisconsin
B1G: Mark Followill, Matt Millen, Rick Pizzo
4:15 PM- MW Championship: Boise State vs. San Jose State
FOX: Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman
5:30 PM- Illinois at Penn State
FS1: Cory Provous, Robert Smith
7 PM- Stanford at UCLA
ESPN: Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Taylor McGregor
7:30 PM- Michigan State at Maryland
B1G: Lisa Byington, J Leman, Elise Menaker
8 PM- American Championship: Tulsa at Cincinnati
ABC: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe
8 PM- SEC Championship: Florida vs. Alabama
CBS: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl
Westwood One: Ted Emrich, Derek Rackley
SEC Radio: Dave Neal, Dave Archer, Stephen Hartzell
10:30 PM- Arizona State at Oregon State
ESPN: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Stormy Buonantony
Thanks to Daniel for our weekly college football schedule. Visit his site Eye on Sky and Air Sports for more broadcast schedules.
Games Canceled
UL Monroe at Troy
Purdue at Indiana
Washington vs. USC (replaced by Oregon)
Georgia Tech at Miami
Vanderbilt at Georgia
Michigan at Iowa
Arizona at Cal
Oregon at Colorado (Oregon moved to P12 Championship)
Florida State at Wake Forest
Louisiana at Coastal Carolina
Thanks to Daniel for our weekly college football schedule. Visit his site Eye on Sky and Air Sports for more broadcast schedules.