Monday, August 17

G1: Utah at Denver, ESPN 1:30 p.m. – Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews

G1: Brooklyn at Toronto, ESPN 4 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth

G1: Philadelphia at Boston, ESPN 6:30 p.m. – Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews

G1: Dallas at LA Clippers, ESPN 9 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth

Tuesday, August 18

G1: Orlando at Milwaukee, TNT 1:30 p.m. – Joel Meyers, Greg Anthony & Jared Greenberg

G1: Indiana at Miami, TNT 4 p.m. – Bob Fitzgerald, Jim Jackson & Stephanie Ready

G1: Houston at Oklahoma City, TNT 6:30 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Stan Van Gundy & Rebecca Haarlow

G1: Portland at LA Lakers, TNT 9 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Chris Webber & Jared Greenberg

Wednesday, August 19

G2: Brooklyn at Toronto, NBA TV 1:30 p.m. – Joel Meyers, Greg Anthony & Stephanie Ready

G2: Utah at Denver, TNT 4 p.m. – Bob Fitzgerald, Jim Jackson & Rebecca Haarlow

G2: Philadelphia at Boston, TNT 6:30 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Stan Van Gundy & Stephanie Ready

G2: Dallas at LA Clippers, TNT 9 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Chris Webber & Jared Greenberg

Thursday, August 20

G2: Indiana at Miami, ESPN 1 p.m. – Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews

G2: Houston at Oklahoma City, ESPN 3:30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth

G2: Orlando at Milwaukee, ESPN 6 p.m. – Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews

G2: Portland at LA Lakers, ESPN 9 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth

Friday, August 21

G3: Toronto at Brooklyn, NBA TV 1:30 p.m. – Joel Meyers, Greg Anthony & Rebecca Haarlow

G3: Denver at Utah, TNT 4 p.m. – Bob Fitzgerald, Jim Jackson & Stephanie Ready

G3: Boston at Philadelphia, TNT 6:30 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Stan Van Gundy & Rebecca Haarlow

G3: LA Clippers at Dallas, TNT 9 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Chris Webber & Jared Greenberg

Saturday, August 22

G3: Milwaukee at Orlando, TNT 1 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Stan Van Gundy & Rebecca Haarlow

G3: Miami at Indiana, TNT 3:30 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Chris Webber & Jared Greenberg

G3: Oklahoma City at Houston, ESPN 6 p.m. – Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews

G3: LA Lakers at Portland, ABC 8:30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth

Sunday, August 23

G4: Boston at Philadelphia, ABC 1 p.m. – Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews

G4: LA Clippers at Dallas, ABC 3:30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Cassidy Hubbarth

G4: Toronto at Brooklyn, TNT 6:30 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Stan Van Gundy & Rebecca Haarlow

G4: Denver at Utah, TNT 9 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Chris Webber & Jared Greenberg

Monday, August 24

G4: Milwaukee at Orlando, NBA TV 1:30 p.m. – Joel Meyers, Greg Anthony & Rebecca Haarlow

G4: Oklahoma City at Houston, TNT 4 p.m. – Bob Fitzgerald, Jim Jackson & Stephanie Ready

G4: Miami at Indiana, TNT 6:30 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Stan Van Gundy & Rebecca Haarlow

G4: LA Lakers at Portland, TNT 9 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Chris Webber & Jared Greenberg

h/t Sammy!