Mar 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (left) and Mookie Betts (right) celebrates with first baseman Freddie Freeman after hitting a grand slam home run against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training baseball game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 MLB season begins Thursday with nearly a full slate of games, though two were postponed due to weather. Three of the four Cardinals-Dodgers Opening Week games will be televised nationally, albeit on three different networks, and all four Yankees-Astros games will also be available nationally.

Thursday, March 28

St. Louis at LA Dodgers [Alt: Toronto at Tampa Bay]

MLBN 4 p.m.

Bob Costas, Dan Plesac, Jon Morosi

NY Yankees at Houston

MLB.TV 4 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Chi Cubs at Texas

ESPN 7:30 p.m.

Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney

Boston at Seattle [Alt: Colorado at Arizona]

MLBN 10 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Friday, March 29

Toronto at Tampa Bay [Alt: Pittsburgh at Miami]

MLBN 6:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

NY Yankees at Houston

Apple TV+ 8 p.m.

Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, Tricia Whitaker

Cleveland at Oakland

MLB.TV 9:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

St. Louis at LA Dodgers

Apple TV+ 10 p.m.

Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, Heidi Watney

Saturday, March 30

Milwaukee at NY Mets [Alt: Detroit at White Sox]

MLBN/MLB.TV 1:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Atlanta at Philadelphia

FS1 4 p.m.

TBA

NY Yankees at Houston

FOX 7:15 p.m.

Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal

San Francisco at San Diego

FOX 7:15 p.m.

TBA

Boston at Seattle [Alt: St. Louis at Dodgers]

MLBN 10 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Sunday, March 31

Atlanta at Philadelphia [Alt: Toronto at Tampa Bay]

MLBN 1:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

LA Angels at Baltimore

MLB.TV 1:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

NY Yankees at Houston

ESPN+ 2 p.m.

Local Simulcast

San Francisco at San Diego [Alt: Boston at Seattle]

MLBN 4:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

St. Louis at LA Dodgers

ESPN 7 p.m.

Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney

Monday, April 1

Colorado at Chi Cubs

MLBN 2 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Texas at Tampa Bay

FS1 6:30 p.m.

TBA

St. Louis at San Diego

ESPN+ 9:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Boston at Oakland

MLB.TV 9:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

San Francisco at LA Dodgers [Alt: Yankees at Arizona]

MLBN 10 p.m.

Local Simulcast

h/t Sammy!