The 2024 MLB season begins Thursday with nearly a full slate of games, though two were postponed due to weather. Three of the four Cardinals-Dodgers Opening Week games will be televised nationally, albeit on three different networks, and all four Yankees-Astros games will also be available nationally.
Thursday, March 28
St. Louis at LA Dodgers [Alt: Toronto at Tampa Bay]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Bob Costas, Dan Plesac, Jon Morosi
NY Yankees at Houston
MLB.TV 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Chi Cubs at Texas
ESPN 7:30 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney
Boston at Seattle [Alt: Colorado at Arizona]
MLBN 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Friday, March 29
Toronto at Tampa Bay [Alt: Pittsburgh at Miami]
MLBN 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Yankees at Houston
Apple TV+ 8 p.m.
Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, Tricia Whitaker
Cleveland at Oakland
MLB.TV 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
St. Louis at LA Dodgers
Apple TV+ 10 p.m.
Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, Heidi Watney
Saturday, March 30
Milwaukee at NY Mets [Alt: Detroit at White Sox]
MLBN/MLB.TV 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Atlanta at Philadelphia
FS1 4 p.m.
TBA
NY Yankees at Houston
FOX 7:15 p.m.
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal
San Francisco at San Diego
FOX 7:15 p.m.
TBA
Boston at Seattle [Alt: St. Louis at Dodgers]
MLBN 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Sunday, March 31
Atlanta at Philadelphia [Alt: Toronto at Tampa Bay]
MLBN 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Angels at Baltimore
MLB.TV 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Yankees at Houston
ESPN+ 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
San Francisco at San Diego [Alt: Boston at Seattle]
MLBN 4:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
St. Louis at LA Dodgers
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney
Monday, April 1
Colorado at Chi Cubs
MLBN 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Texas at Tampa Bay
FS1 6:30 p.m.
TBA
St. Louis at San Diego
ESPN+ 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Boston at Oakland
MLB.TV 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
San Francisco at LA Dodgers [Alt: Yankees at Arizona]
MLBN 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
