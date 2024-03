Mar 22, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Hailey Van Lith (11) steals the ball from Rice Owls guard Trinity Gooden (32) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The first day of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Tournament on Friday was mostly chalk. The better seed won 15 of 16 games, with Louisville’s loss to Middle Tennessee coming in as the day’s lone upset. Sunday’s second-round action features some better matchups, and all games will air on either BAC or ESPN.

Sunday, March 24

#2 Ohio State vs #7 Duke

Noon ESPN

Matt Schumacker, Meghan McKeown

#1 South Carolina vs #8 North Carolina

1 p.m. ABC

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck

#4 Kansas State vs #5 Colorado

2 p.m. ESPN

Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick

#3 LSU vs #11 Middle Tennessee

3 p.m. ABC

Dave O’Brien, Christy Thomaskutty

#3 Oregon State vs #6 Nebraska

4 p.m. ESPN

Jason Ross Jr, Aja Ellison

#1 Texas vs #8 Alabama

6 p.m. ESPN

Tiffany Greene, Jimmy Dykes

#4 Virginia Tech vs #5 Baylor

8 p.m. ESPN

Jay Alter, Kelly Gramlich

#2 Stanford vs #7 Iowa State

10 p.m. ESPN

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod