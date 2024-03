Mar 10, 2024; Greensville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso (10) works the ball toward the basket against LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) during the second half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The brackets for the 2024 Women’s NCAA tournament are set, and so are the announcing schedules for every game in the first round. With South Carolina looking to run the table while Iowa and LSU eye a potential regional showdown on the way to the Final Four, it’s expected to be one of the most anticipated March Madnesses in a while. Check below to see when the games are scheduled, what channels they’ll be on, and who will be calling the games.

Wednesday, March 20

#16 Presbyterian vs #16 Sacred Heart

7 p.m. ESPNU

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck

#12 Columbia vs #12 Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

Jay Alter, Kelly Gramlich

Thursday, March 21

#11 Arizona vs #11 Auburn

7 p.m. ESPN2

Pam Ward, Christy Winters-Scott

#16 UT Martin vs #16 Holy Cross

9 p.m. ESPN2

Beth Mowins, Stephanie White, Holly Rowe

Friday, March 22

#8 North Carolina vs #9 Michigan State

11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck

#2 Ohio State vs #15 Maine

Noon ESPN

Matt Schumacker, Meghan McKeown

#6 Louisville vs #11 Middle Tennessee

1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Dave O’Brien, Christy Thomaskutty

#1 South Carolina vs #16 Presbyterian/Sacred Heart

2 p.m. ESPN

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck

#7 Duke vs #10 Richmond

2:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

Matt Schumacker, Meghan McKeown

#1 Texas vs #16 Drexel

3 p.m. ESPNU

Tiffany Greene, Jimmy Dykes

#4 Virginia Tech vs #13 Marshall

3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Jay Alter, Kelly Gramlich

#3 LSU vs #14 Rice

4 p.m. ESPN

Dave O’Brien, Christy Thomaskutty

#4 Kansas State vs #13 Portland

4:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick

#8 Alabama vs #9 Florida State

5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Tiffany Greene, Jimmy Dykes

#5 Baylor vs #12 Columbia/Vanderbilt

6 p.m. ESPNU

Jay Alter, Kelly Gramlich

#5 Colorado vs #12 Drake

7 p.m. ESPNEWS

Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick

#7 Iowa State vs #10 Maryland

7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod

#3 Oregon State vs #14 Eastern Washington

8 p.m. ESPNU

Jason Ross Jr, Aja Ellison

#2 Stanford vs #15 Norfolk State

10 p.m. ESPN2

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod

#6 Nebraska vs #11 Texas A&M

10:30 p.m. ESPN

Jason Ross Jr, Aja Ellison

Saturday, March 23

#6 Tennessee vs #11 Green Bay

Noon ESPN

Eric Frede, Steffi Sorensen

#3 UConn vs #14 Jackson State

1 p.m. ABC

Pam Ward, Christy Winters-Scott

#4 Indiana vs #13 Fairfield

1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Angel Gray, Andrea Lloyd

#8 Kansas vs #9 Michigan

2 p.m. ESPNEWS

Elise Woodward, Mary Murphy

#2 Notre Dame vs #15 Kent State

2:15 p.m. ESPN

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings

#3 NC State vs #14 Chattanooga

2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Eric Frede, Steffi Sorensen

#1 Iowa vs #16 UT Martin/Holy Cross

3 p.m. ABC

Beth Mowins, Stephanie White, Holly Rowe

#6 Syracuse vs #11 Arizona/Auburn

3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Pam Ward, Christy Winters-Scott

#5 Oklahoma vs #12 Florida Gulf Coast

4 p.m. ESPNEWS

Angel Gray, Andrea Lloyd

#1 USC vs #16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi

4:30 p.m. ESPN

Elise Woodward, Mary Murphy

#7 Ole Miss vs #10 Marquette

4:45 p.m. ESPNU

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings

#8 West Virginia vs #9 Princeton

5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Beth Mowins, Stephanie White, Holly Rowe

#7 Creighton vs #10 UNLV

7 p.m. ESPNEWS

Kevin Fitzgerald, Kim Adams

#4 Gonzaga vs #13 UC Irvine

7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Ann Schatz, Mike Thibault

#2 UCLA vs #15 Cal Baptist

9:30 p.m. ESPN2

Kevin Fitzgerald, Kim Adams

#5 Utah vs #12 South Dakota State

10 p.m. ESPNU

Ann Schatz, Mike Thibault