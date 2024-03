Mar 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) passes the ball as Utah State Aggies forward Great Osobor (1) defends during the first half at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NCAA Tournament was almost as chalky on the men’s side as the women’s, with 12 of the top 16 seeds advancing to the Sweet 16 (including each of the eight top seeds). Among several interesting matchups is a National Championship rematch between UConn and San Diego State on Thursday.

Thursday, March 28

#2 Arizona vs #6 Clemson

7:09 p.m. CBS

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

#1 UConn vs #5 San Diego State

7:39 p.m. TBS/truTV

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz

#1 North Carolina vs #4 Alabama

9:39 p.m. CBS

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

#2 Iowa State vs #3 Illinois

10:09 p.m. TBS/truTV

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz

Friday, March 29

#2 Marquette vs #11 NC State

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

7:09 p.m. CBS

#1 Purdue vs #5 Gonzaga

7:39 p.m. TBS/truTV

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

#1 Houston vs #4 Duke

9:39 p.m. CBS

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

#2 Tennessee vs #3 Creighton

10:09 p.m. TBS/truTV

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn