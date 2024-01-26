Screen grab: WWE

Two weeks after parting ways with the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick remains unemployed.

On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons named Raheem Morris their new head coach, filling the one vacancy that Belichick had interviewed for following his departure from New England. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Ringer founder — and noted Patriots fan — Bill Simmons slammed the Falcons for passing on the opportunity to hire a six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.

“So Bill Belichick did not get hired by the Atlanta Falcons, which is hilarious,” Simmons said while speed walking through a Southern California neighborhood. “They made him do two interviews. He’s won six Super Bowls. He’s a football genius. He stole the Super Bowl from Seattle. Go watch that tape, Atlanta. I guess that didn’t come up in your two interviews. You jacka**es. This is why you’re the Atlanta Falcons.”

While New England’s victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX was certainly impressive, the better dig for Simmons would have been to reference Super Bowl LI, in which the Patriots memorably overcame a 28-3 second-half deficit to beat the Falcons in overtime. Nevertheless, “The Sports Guy” continued his TikTok-style rant by offering Belichick a job working for him at The Ringer.

“Bill Belichick, come to The Ringer. I’ve got a spot for you,” Simmons said. “I’ve got Tuesdays, Thursdays. Come on like Doc Rivers did. Come on for an hour. We’ll talk football during the season. If you want, you can guess the lines with me and (Cousin) Sal. You can wear whatever you want. You can do it from where you did the draft that year in your kitchen in Nantucket.

“I think you’re great in media. Who am I bidding against? I’ll get the Swedes to cut a check. You won six Super Bowls. And now, you can come to The Ringer for one year before you’re coach of the Dallas Cowboys a year from now. Let’s join forces. You know how to get in touch with me.”

The Falcons did not hire Bill Belichick. Thankfully, @billsimmons has a job offer for the six-time Super Bowl champion. pic.twitter.com/NL8a9oKqgV — The Ringer (@ringer) January 26, 2024

To Simmons’ point, Rivers’ brief stint at The Ringer seemed to work out for him, as the former Boston Celtics coach didn’t even have to wait until the offseason to land a new gig with the Milwaukee Bucks. While The Ringer founder’s public offer to Belichick was seemingly tongue-in-cheek, the idea of the legendary head coach spending next season working in the media — at least in at least some capacity — suddenly doesn’t seem so far fetched.

[The Ringer]