Pitt and West Virginia resumed their Backyard Brawl rivalry last year with a memorable contest in Pittsburgh.

This fall, the teams will once again exchange unpleasantries, this time at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. One man clearly leaning into the rivalry: Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi. Narduzzi called Pitt’s flagship 93.7 The Fan to have some fun with host (and WVU fan) Adam Crowley.

Calling in as Pat from Pittsburgh is a fantastic move, and things just got better from there.

Some choice comments, via 93.7:

“What do you got this West Virginia guy doing on our Pittsburgh radio show, like we couldn’t find someone better,” said Narduzzi. “I mean his parents were smart enough to go to Pittsburgh but this guy just couldn’t get it done, huh?” Narduzzi added he doesn’t call in to radio shows often but just couldn’t take it anymore. “I’m going, what are we doing in Pittsburgh,” Narduzzi said about his thought process calling in. He also called out the Audacy Pittsburgh boss, Michael Spacc, and said he made one mistake, hiring Crowley. Narduzzi goes on to say why Pitt fans don’t want to go to West Virginia and how they’d “rather go to the zoo.”

Narduzzi will have a chance to make a statement on the road on September 16th. We’ll have to see if Pat from Pittsburgh has any thoughts the Monday after if they pull off another rivalry win.

