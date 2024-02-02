Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during warmups against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia sports personality Howard Eskin, known for his controversial takes, surprisingly finds himself clashing with his own radio station. He accuses them of deliberately manufacturing negativity surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles, a team he’s fiercely defended in the past, even vowing retirement if a certain player was drafted.

Now, Philadelphia’s 94WIP doesn’t need much to drum up or manufacture controversy with the Eagles, who have moved on from offensive and defensive coordinators after a late-season collapse and early playoff exit. On top of that, the team’s star wide receiver has scrubbed his social media and has actively dodged the press since the tumultuous need for the team’s 2023 campaign.

With that, a Twitter poll conducted by the station on Tuesday gauged fan sentiment on a potential trade involving Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The majority of respondents voted against the trade.

If you were the Eagles, would you trade AJ Brown for Patrick Surtain? — 94WIP Afternoons (@AfternoonsWIP) January 30, 2024

The hypothetical Brown trade is what sent Eskin into a tizzy.

“I was Just on morning show @SportsRadioWIP and it’s clear they have an AGENDA which is by definition “an agenda is a plan.” That’s regardless of fact. Talking about what they say is rumor about AJ Brown possibly being traded. A rumor from where. Nowhere. Made up media BS. #Eagles have no intention of trading Brown. NONE! Then they gloss over the incredible endorsement of Jason Kelce of his HC Nick Sirianni. As good as any I’ve ever heard. Since the show was on a mission to get Sirianni fired, Kelce’s comments (can listen to in previous tweet) are glossed over. Sirianni is a good HC. Why can’t we have great conversation with the truth or reality? Because that’s not the AGENDA.”

I was Just on morning show @SportsRadioWIP and it’s clear they have an AGENDA which is by definition “ an agenda is a plan.” That’s regardless of fact. Talking about what they say is rumor about AJ Brown possibly being traded. A rumor from where. Nowhere. Made up media BS.… — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) February 1, 2024

As for Brown, he didn’t completely squash the rumblings that he could be trading that seem to be manufactured by WIP. During an appearance on The Up and Adams Show. The Philadelphia Eagles wideout told host Kay Adams he wasn’t worried about “any of that right now,” as Adams allowed him to squash those rumors. Fellow receiver Devonta Smith said the media perpetrated rumors to break the duo up.

DeVonta Smith called out the media for trying to break him and AJ Brown up pic.twitter.com/ucSHHrYEKa — YouTuber: Eagle AL (@kb_973) January 31, 2024

For clarity’s sake, it appears Brown hasn’t shut off the idea of a trade being possible because everything in the NFL is a business. He’s seen that first hand, having been traded once before by the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Eskin’s public denunciation of his own station has thrown gasoline on the fire of Philadelphia’s already heated sports discourse. Whether his claims are valid or a mere attempt to shift the narrative remains to be seen. The clash between Eskin and WIP raises questions about the line between legitimate debate and manufactured controversy; Brown’s subsequent comments further explain how athletes navigate the media landscape amidst trade rumors and fan speculation. Only time will tell if this saga unites or further divides the passionate Philadelphia fanbase.

