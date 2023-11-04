The feud between Carl Banks and WFAN now includes Gary Myers, who criticized WFAN's Greg Giannotti for comments about Banks. Giannotti responded. Photo Credit: Public Affairs Books on YouTube Gary Myers criticized WFAN host Greg Giannotti, who responded by bashing Myers and his book. Photo Credit: Public Affairs Books on YouTube
The feud between WFAN radio host Gregg Giannotti and Carl Banks now has a third person in the mix with Giannotti exchanging unpleasant words with Gary Myers, a longtime writer for New York Daily News and now author of the book, Once A Giant. A Story of Victory, Tragedy and Life After Football.

Banks was a longtime linebacker with the New York Giants. He was also a longtime contributor to WFAN, doing weekly segments during football season with different shows. But after a tense spot with Sal Licata, who hosts WFAN’s midday show with Brandon Tierney, it was announced that Banks was stopping the segments.

Giannotti, the host of WFAN’s morning show with Boomer Esiason, made it clear that it was no great loss, saying (among other things) that for the last 20 years, Banks’ segments were “Boring as hell” and that “No one really liked that spot. The only reason it was still on is because there was an sales play attached to it.”

Myers, seeing Awful Announcing’s article regarding Giannotti’s comments on Twitter, responded with a quote tweet, saying “Stay classy @GioWFAN.”

Giannotti responded to Myers, saying “Hey Gary, remember that piece of s*** book you just wrote and begged us to promote on our show? I’m wiping my a** with it with my other hand as I type this. Get a life, slimeball.”

Myers didn’t respond to Giannotti, at least not directly on Twitter. But he did reply to others who did, noting that Giannotti’s comments helped sell at least a few books on Friday night.

