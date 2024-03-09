Oct 24, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet on the field before a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech athletics will remain in its current home for at least the next few years.

WCNN 680/93.7 FM The Fan will continue to be the home for Yellow Jackets athletics after the two sides agreed to terms on a new deal this week. The news of the agreement emerged on Friday.

“We are excited that 680 The Fan will continue to serve as the proud home of Georgia Tech Athletics and we look forward to working with [Director of Athletics] J Batt and his team to create and deliver great Georgia Tech-Tthemed content and events,” a release on the agreement said via InsideRadio.

The agreement between Georgia Tech and WCNN is for the next five seasons. This agreement preserves a 30+ year relationship between the university and the radio station. Since 1993, Georgia Tech has appeared on the radio station, according to the release.

The station is also home to the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. You should continue to expect to hear football games, and men’s basketball games continue to be aired on the radio station until at least 2028-29. “The Voice of the Jackets” Andy Demetra serves as the team’s play-by-play man, and Heisman Trophy runer-pup Joe Hamilton, who also is recognized as a College Football Hall of Famer, serves as the team’s color analyst. Demetra also calls basketball games with retired local anchor Randy Waters.

[Inside Radio]