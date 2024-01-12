Screen grab: ‘The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima’

With the Cleveland Browns set to face the Houston Texans in a Wild Card matchup on Saturday, one listener of The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima decided to send the show’s hosts a gift.

And what better way to celebrate the occasion than by reminding Browns fans how far the franchise has come, with a video message from one of the team’s former head coaches.

“This is actually sent to us from one of our callers,” the show’s producer told Ken Carman and Anthony Lima. “He ordered a Cameo video, kind of what we were talking about earlier with Adam Rank. It was a message sent to you guys… about the game Saturday and it’s from a very very special person within the Cleveland Browns’ history.”

The star of the made-to-order Cameo message? None other than former Browns head coach Hue Jackson, who amassed a 3-36-1 record in his two-and-a-half seasons with the franchise.

“What’s going on? How’s everybody doing? This is Hue Jackson,” the message begins. “Hey, Ken, Anthony and Hannah, you guys need to go see Phyllis and cheer on the mighty Browns and make sure you get them a victory against the Houston Texans. Obviously it’s going to an unbelievable game this weekend. It’s the opening weekend. It’s called Wild Card weekend and I’m expecting Ken and Anthony and Hannah to be there — make sure you go see Phyllis — so that you can cheer on the mighty Browns.”

It’s unclear who Hannah or Phyllis are.

Jackson proceeded to break down the game and at one point, let out a rather weak Dawg Pound-inspired bark.

“He doesn’t even know how to bark,” Carman said.

“Oh my God, it’s perfect,” Lima said once the video ended.

.@KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony received a special message ahead of the #Browns playoff game on Saturday pic.twitter.com/RZO4hIkT7J — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 12, 2024

In case you were wondering, Jackson — who was recently fired as the head coach of Grambling State — has been on Cameo since 2019 and currently lists a price tag of $80 for a personalized message. In case you were wondering who out there is buying Cameo videos from a former NFL head coach best known for his disastrous record, it seems to typically be Browns fans sending them to each other as a joke.

What a week in Cleveland, where down the dial on 850 ESPN Cleveland, the hosts tortured Mina Kimes with a series of Joe Flacco parody songs earlier this week. One can only imagine the type of content that might be produced if the Browns win this weekend, let alone make a long postseason run.

[92.3 The Fan on X]