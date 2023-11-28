Screen grab: 92.3 The Fan

Michigan’s third consecutive win over Ohio State has the entire Buckeye State going through it. That includes in Cleveland, where The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima finally baited one of its co-hosts into going off.

Throughout the majority of Monday morning’s show, Anthony Lima managed to keep his cool. But after some prodding from Ken Carman and 92.3 The Fan program director Keith Britton — a Michigan fan — the Ohio State alum had finally had enough, launching into a tirade against not just Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, but also 97.1 The Fan in Columbus.

“Do you guys understand now why I’m fatalistic about Ryan Day? How I was the only guy in the state of Ohio three years ago that was worried about that Ohio State-Michigan game. You know why? Because I saw it in Ryan Day’s face. I knew they were screwed. I knew that guy wasn’t the coach for this rivalry,” Lima said. “I don’t know when Ohio State is ever going to beat Michigan again as long as Ryan Day is on those sidelines. I warned you.

“I was the only guy in the state of Ohio. Down in Columbus on 97-point homer or whatever they are, all they did every day with Beau [Bishop] and all those guys, every day was ‘We’re not gonna lose. We’re never gonna lose to Michigan. My god, Ryan Day picked up right where [Urban Meyer] left off. He’s just gonna take this to the next level.’ On the homer radio down there, that’s what they did and you didn’t see it coming.”

It took a while, but @KenCarman & @KeithBritton86 worked @SportsBoyTony into a shoot, and he unleashed a rant about his Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/NQ1DZwTSnA — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 27, 2023

For what it’s worth, Tegna-owned 97.1 The Fan is Ohio State football’s official flagship station, and like many Columbus-based outlets, offers a pro-Buckeyes slant. While being on the Cleveland Browns’ flagship station has never stopped Lima — or anyone else — from being critical of the local team, it’s also worth noting that Ohio State has had significantly more success than the Browns have over the course of the last two decades.

While I’ve never found Bishop — who also co-hosts Cleveland Browns Daily — to be enough of a homer that he’s the first name I would have thought to single out, Lima may have done so because the Bishop & Friends host is the most recognizable voice in the 97.1 The Fan lineup to listeners in Cleveland. Or perhaps there really is bad blood between Lima and Bishop — who has previously hosted shows on 92.3 The Fan — and this really is an example of Fan on Fan crime.

[92.3 The Fan]