Credit: Bernie Kosar on X

Of all of the content to have been created as a result of the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, one of the strangest stories has been Bernie Kosar’s role in the relationship.

For the uninitiated, Kelce — a Northeast Ohio native — invited the former Cleveland Browns quarterback to attend the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22. While waiting to head over to Arrowhead Stadium, Kosar spent time hanging out — and even posing for pictures — with Swift, creating what was perhaps the most unexpected celebrity collaboration of 2023.

While Kosar had nothing but praise for the “Shake it Off” singer, he largely kept the details of their interactions mum in an attempt to respect whatever is left of her privacy. But as he promotes his new line of Kosar Coffee, the 60-year-old former Pro Bowl signal-caller is opening up, providing new insight into his experience with Swift.

“Travis was cool, he had us over to his house for a pregame meal. And then all of a sudden, and this is so cool, Taylor Swift comes in by herself and is so nice and humble,” Kosar told the Jen and Tim Show on Star 102.1 FM in Cleveland. “She’s coming in and she made cinnamon rolls for Travis. So I’m a juicer — modified intermittent fasting, Kosar Coffee, the juicing and all that, Vitamin D-infused — but hell, you’ve gotta try a little nibble of the cinnamon roll that Taylor did.”

Asked how Swift’s cinnamon rolls were, Kosar confirmed: “They were awesome.”

Bernie Kosar talking about how Taylor made Cinnamon Rolls for Travis… IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/TUD5KKwIUo — grace ?️⸆⸉ (@YeehawTayvis) December 19, 2023

Despite Kosar’s comments coming on a relatively obscure local radio station in Cleveland, they quickly made their way to Swifts fans. As one might imagine, the Swifties have since become enthralled with the news that their favorite singer made her famous cinnamon rolls for Kelce, who might have the highest approval rating of any Swift boyfriend.

when you’re proud of your buns so you post them on the internet pic.twitter.com/4wPIi8mb5F — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 14, 2020

The idea of Swift making cinnamon rolls for Kelce becoming a viral story is ridiculous in and of itself. But it’s only made more absurd by the source being a star quarterback from the 1980s.

“Bernie Kosar reveals Taylor Swift made cinnamon rolls for Travis Kelce” would have sounded like a Mad Lib as recently as this past August. Now it’s just another headline on pop culture and sports websites across the internet — including this one. Such is life in 2023.

[Jen and Tim Show]