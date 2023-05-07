Last year, at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Martin Brundle thought he got Patrick Mahomes for a prerace interview. Instead, among the crowd, Brundle was actually interviewing Paolo Banchero. Banchero, at first, ignored Brundle. Not surprising if someone is trying to get your attention by calling you by the wrong name. But Banchero had a laugh, and Brundle got roasted for the gaffe.

For this year’s race, Brundle found Banchero on the grid and caught up with him in a much better interaction than last year.

Martin Brundle reunited with Paolo Banchero! It went much better this time. pic.twitter.com/mazQWujpAQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 7, 2023

Both Brundle and Banchero had fun with it at the time, and in their brief interaction on Sunday, the two had a brief but fun chat. Banchero praised Brundle for the work he does covering Formula 1 for Sky Sports and told him, “I’m honored that you know my name now.”

Ironically, Mahomes is at the Miami Grand Prix, but he apparently eluded Brundle. Either way, Brundle got to catch up with a pal and have a laugh.

In the year since Brundle and Banchero first met, Banchero was drafted first overall by the Orlando Magic and won NBA Rookie of the Year. Brundle even congratulated Banchero when the Magic drafted him. It’s safe to say that a lot more people know who Paolo Banchero is.