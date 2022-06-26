If you’ve ever tuned in to a Formula 1 race, you probably have seen Martin Brundle walking the grid. Brundle’s prerace gridwalks are usually chaotic as he spends 10 or so minutes walking the grid to find as many racers and famous people he can for a quick unscripted interview on live TV around the world.

When Formula 1 is in the United States, the chaos meter climbs to 11 and in the prerace for last month’s Miami Grand Prix, Brundle interviewed Duke basketball star Paolo Banchero thinking Paolo was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Brundle played it off well once he realized he was interviewing somebody else and Banchero and Mahomes both had a nice laugh, but that’s kind of the chaos one would expect minutes before the start of a race.

After Banchero was drafted first overall by the Orlando Magic, Brundle made sure to congratulate Paolo on the achievement.

I recognise that guy from somewhere ?. Congratulations @Pp_doesit and I hope to see you on the Miami F1 grid next year. https://t.co/5T4CWUbQqk — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) June 24, 2022

Banchero responded, saying he’s “already looking forward to next year’s interview.”

thank u sir, already looking forward to next year’s interview? https://t.co/ggxykLi2M8 — Paolo Banchero?? (@Pp_doesit) June 26, 2022

Now we just need Mahomes to be there as well and Brundle can interview both players at the same time.