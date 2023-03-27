Broadcasters typically need to be impartial, but there are times when it’s understandable to break from that mandate. Especially if you had the year Kurt Busch had.

Busch suffered a concussion at Pocono last July and as a result, hasn’t been back in a race car. He continues his recovery as Tyler Reddick stepped in the #45 23XI Racing Toyota for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Busch joined 23XI as a veteran presence to help build the young organization. And even though he’s not driving, he still has a leadership role within the team. Busch was in Fox’s booth for the race, and when Reddick pulled away on the last lap en route to victory at Circuit of the Americas, Busch was as proud as he could be, getting emotional in the process.

An emotional Kurt Busch chokes up in the booth as 23XI's Tyler Reddick leads on the last lap at COTA on his way to victory. Busch hasn't returned to racing after suffering a concussion last year in the 45 car. pic.twitter.com/3xNAlVzMQj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 26, 2023

While it’s possible he could someday get back in a race car, Busch’s ongoing recovery has put that into question. One of the worst things for a pro athlete to go through is not being able to end your playing career on your own terms, something that might happen to Busch. His emotions hit many people hard.

Reddick controlled much of the race, leading over half of the event. He had to survive a few overtime periods, but Reddick kept the lead and won his first race for 23XI Racing.

Kyle Busch, Kurt’s brother, finished second in Reddick’s old car.