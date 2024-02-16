Feb 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick (4) during media availabilities before practice for the Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NASCAR season is set to get underway this Sunday with the running of the 63rd Daytona 500.

With the event weekend approaching, the drivers have already made their way to Daytona for the festivities, including Thursday night’s qualifying Duels.

It was at the Duels where 2007 Daytona 500 winner Kevin Harvick announced that he would be starting a podcast called Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour.

Harvick will be joined by Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith on the show.

So stoked to share this!! After covering @KevinHarvick’s career for over a decade — it’s a huge honor to join him on his new podcast @HarvickHappyPod alongside @MambaSmith34 this season. Can’t wait to hangout & tell stories with these guys! You will wanna join us each week. ?? pic.twitter.com/ZXYiDjYx6S — Kaitlyn Vincie (@kaitlynvincie) February 16, 2024

Vincie commented on the news shortly after it was announced on the broadcast of the Duels. “So stoked to share this. After covering Kevin Harvick’s career for more than a decade — it’s a huge honor to join him on his new podcast,” she said.

The podcast will be presented by Fox, where both Harvick and Vincie are part of the NASCAR team.

NASCAR podcasts have seen a jump in popularity in the past decade. Dale Earnhardt Jr’s The Dale Jr. Download launched in 2013 while Earnhardt was still an active driver. In the time since, Denny Hamlin, Corey LaJoie, and now Harvick have entered the space as well.

The 2023 season was Harvick’s last as a full-time NASCAR driver. He finished his career on the Cup Series with 60 wins and 444 top-ten finishes. He also won the 2014 Cup Series Championship and the 2020 Regular Season Championship.

