Source: NASCAR

Ken Squier, the legendary NASCAR Hall of Fame broadcaster who was instrumental in growing NASCAR into the mainstream sport it is today, passed away on Thursday at the age of 88.

SiriusXM and MRN’s Dave Moody, who Squier mentored, provided updates throughout the week on Squier’s condition with approval from the Squier family. Squier was in hospice for a medical issue after a recent fall that resulted in a fractured pelvis. Moody posted that Squier died at 8:20 Wednesday night.

It’s over. Ken earned his wings last night at 8:20 PM ET, surrounded by his incredible, loving family. I grieve for the loss of my dear friend and lifelong mentor, but rejoice in the fact that his pain and struggle are over. Thanks everyone for all the prayers and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/rvohmUPaQV — Dave Moody (@DGodfatherMoody) November 16, 2023

Some broadcasters become the voice of their sport. NASCAR’s voice was Ken Squier. For decades, Squier eloquently painted the picture for NASCAR fans at many races. Squier got his start as a track announcer on the short tracks of Vermont before heading south to NASCAR and starting the Motor Racing Network with NASCAR founder Bill France Sr.

For the longest time, broadcasting races on the radio was the main way for fans to follow NASCAR races live. Wide World of Sports showed some of the bigger races throughout the 60s and 70s, but they were mostly on tape delay. And even if the race was live, it would be interrupted by some other sporting event, and you would only see a small portion of the race.

Squier changed that when he pitched the idea to show all 500 miles of the Daytona 500 live, flag-to-flag. Neither CBS nor NASCAR initially embraced the idea, but when CBS broadcasted the 1979 Daytona 500, it wound up being the biggest moment in NASCAR history. Squier was on the call for that race with David Hobbs.

In a race threatened by rain, the last lap came down to a head-to-head duel between Donnie Allison and Cale Yarborough. On the backstretch, Yarborough tried to pass Allison, but Allison blocked. Yarborough kept his foot on the gas as his car entered the wet grass. Yarborough lost control and hit Allison. The two crashed, and Richard Petty passed both to take a shocking win.

If that wasn’t enough, Bobby Allison stopped along the backstretch to check on his brother after the race. A fight ensued between the elder Allison and Yarborough as Petty accepted the trophy in Victory Lane. Thanks to a blizzard that trapped the East Coast, ratings exceeded expectations, and NASCAR became a mainstream sport. Throughout the 80s and 90s, live races popped up on other cable and broadcast networks, and the Daytona 500 would remain on CBS until 2000.

Many in the NASCAR community paid their respects to Squier.

A statement from NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France on the passing of Ken Squier. pic.twitter.com/YbG7Kdq12s — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 16, 2023

Ken Squier was there when Nascar was introduced to the rest of the world in 1979 for the Daytona 500. I’m convinced that race would have not had its lasting impact had Ken not been our lead narrator. We still ride the wave of that momentum created on that day. Kens words and… — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 16, 2023

Petty Family statement on the passing of Ken Squier. pic.twitter.com/lvuOUIUEbg — Richard Petty (@therichardpetty) November 16, 2023

Ken Squier was a true legend in the sport. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/WNL2PF1IwG — Dale Jarrett (@DaleJarrett) November 16, 2023

Sure, Ken Squier’s words affirmed which driver was in what car.

Moreso, he made us care about drivers as people, respect them as athletes, and look up to them as heroes.

“Ordinary men, accomplishing extraordinary feats of skill and daring”… indeed. Thanks Ken. Miss you. — Mike Joy (@mikejoy500) November 16, 2023

We are devastated and heartbroken to announce that our beloved Kenley Dean Squier passed away last evening. The founding father of both Thunder Road and the American-Canadian Tour, the voice of several generations of motorsports fans, a multi-time Hall of Famer and simply the… pic.twitter.com/IF8CTMYzsB — Thunder Road Speedbowl (@ThunderRoadVT) November 16, 2023

Ken Squier’s contribution to and accomplishments in NASCAR are incalculable. The depth and breadth of his legacy cannot be overstated. Prayers to his family. So thankful for the trail he blazed for so many of us. A true legend and treasure. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/Ms1moAKxs8 — Winston Kelley (@WinstonKelley) November 16, 2023

Ken Squier painted with a very fine brush. The details he shared with us gave every broadcast more clarity, more color, more character. He raised a sport to national prominence and we all owe him a debt of gratitude. A friend and colleague. RIP Hall of Famer — Rick Allen (@RickAllenracing) November 16, 2023

Thank you Ken, RIP sir. https://t.co/nGqlX7DCxX — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) November 16, 2023

Ken Squier was the only reason I made the move from driver to TV analyst. He suggested I meet with CBS management at the end of 1965, my first broadcast was in august 1976, which led to a wonderful 41 years in US TV.

I’m eternally grateful to Ken, with whom — David Hobbs (@MrDavidHobbs) November 16, 2023

I worked for 20 years. He was my mentor, traveling companion and friend, he was also a pioneer of TV Motorsports. His main achievement bringing live NASCAR TV to fruition. He badgered CBS for years to take NASCAR seriously, the 1979 live broadcast was — David Hobbs (@MrDavidHobbs) November 16, 2023

Entirely due to Ken’s persistence which opened the floodgates for NASCAR TV. He was a great man, a wonderful story teller and will be dearly missed. — David Hobbs (@MrDavidHobbs) November 16, 2023

If it weren’t for Ken Squier’s persistence in growing NASCAR and allowing it to be showcased in front of a national audience, NASCAR wouldn’t be where it is today. You can argue that Squier was the most influential person in NASCAR’s growth without the last name of “France.” Ken Squier was more than a broadcaster, but we’ll certainly remember him as one of the best.