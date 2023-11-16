Ken Squier Source: NASCAR
Ken Squier, the legendary NASCAR Hall of Fame broadcaster who was instrumental in growing NASCAR into the mainstream sport it is today, passed away on Thursday at the age of 88.

SiriusXM and MRN’s Dave Moody, who Squier mentored, provided updates throughout the week on Squier’s condition with approval from the Squier family. Squier was in hospice for a medical issue after a recent fall that resulted in a fractured pelvis. Moody posted that Squier died at 8:20 Wednesday night.

Some broadcasters become the voice of their sport. NASCAR’s voice was Ken Squier. For decades, Squier eloquently painted the picture for NASCAR fans at many races. Squier got his start as a track announcer on the short tracks of Vermont before heading south to NASCAR and starting the Motor Racing Network with NASCAR founder Bill France Sr.

For the longest time, broadcasting races on the radio was the main way for fans to follow NASCAR races live. Wide World of Sports showed some of the bigger races throughout the 60s and 70s, but they were mostly on tape delay. And even if the race was live, it would be interrupted by some other sporting event, and you would only see a small portion of the race.

Squier changed that when he pitched the idea to show all 500 miles of the Daytona 500 live, flag-to-flag. Neither CBS nor NASCAR initially embraced the idea, but when CBS broadcasted the 1979 Daytona 500, it wound up being the biggest moment in NASCAR history. Squier was on the call for that race with David Hobbs.

In a race threatened by rain, the last lap came down to a head-to-head duel between Donnie Allison and Cale Yarborough. On the backstretch, Yarborough tried to pass Allison, but Allison blocked. Yarborough kept his foot on the gas as his car entered the wet grass. Yarborough lost control and hit Allison. The two crashed, and Richard Petty passed both to take a shocking win.

If that wasn’t enough, Bobby Allison stopped along the backstretch to check on his brother after the race. A fight ensued between the elder Allison and Yarborough as Petty accepted the trophy in Victory Lane. Thanks to a blizzard that trapped the East Coast, ratings exceeded expectations, and NASCAR became a mainstream sport. Throughout the 80s and 90s, live races popped up on other cable and broadcast networks, and the Daytona 500 would remain on CBS until 2000.

Many in the NASCAR community paid their respects to Squier.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If it weren’t for Ken Squier’s persistence in growing NASCAR and allowing it to be showcased in front of a national audience, NASCAR wouldn’t be where it is today. You can argue that Squier was the most influential person in NASCAR’s growth without the last name of “France.” Ken Squier was more than a broadcaster, but we’ll certainly remember him as one of the best.

