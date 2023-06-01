Jack Nicholls was fired by Formula E Championship last week after an external investigation uncovered allegations of inappropriate touching and behavior made by three individuals, including one woman who had a relationship with the motorsport commentator.

Per a piece from Jim Waterson at The Guardian, an investigation was launched after a formal complaint was filed in March against Nicholls, which uncovered those serious allegations. Nicholls, who has provided Formula 1 and Formula E coverage for the BBC and is a commentator on Netflix original docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive was prohibited from traveling during the investigation, but that didn’t inhibit his duties as a commentator. Instead, according to Waterson’s piece, Nicholls provided commentary remotely from London.

Waterson provided statements from both Formula E and Nicholls on the matter:

A spokesperson for the electric racing championship said: “Formula E can confirm that an investigation was carried out in response to complaints of inappropriate behaviour received about Jack Nicholls. Following this investigation, Jack Nicholls’ contract to provide race commentary was terminated.” Nicholls said: “Although disappointed with the decision, I respect it and accept why it was taken. I want to take full responsibility for what I did and apologise unreservedly for a couple of isolated incidents that has made those concerned feel uncomfortable. I never meant any harm and I am committed to making amends and to be more mindful of my behaviour in future.”

Nicholls’ voice has largely been associated with open-wheel racing. It’s currently unknown what his future at the BBC and Netflix currently holds. He has covered every F1 race since 2016 for BBC Radio 5 Live, but stepped aside from the network’s coverage of last week’s Monaco Grand Prix after the findings of the external investigation by Formula E came to light.

According to Waterson’s piece, the BBC contracts out its Formula One coverage to IMG, which employs Nicholls. But there are still decisions to be made here by IMG, the BBC, and Netflix.

