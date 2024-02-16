Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift enters the field as Kansas City Chiefs wins over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

A radio host and DJ in Kansas City was killed during the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a huge Kansas City sports fan who tragically lost her life in the heinous crime committed that saw over 20 people wounded in Wednesday’s mass shooting. The “Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial” page was set up Thursday afternoon for the 44-year-old victim, with the original goal of GoFundMe being $75,000.

The outpouring of support for Lopez-Galvan’s family grew even stronger overnight when a substantial donation of $100,000 pushed the GoFundMe campaign well beyond its initial target. Around 1,300 generous individuals had already contributed when Taylor Swift made two separate $50,000 donations minutes apart, along with this message: “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift.”

The donations, which were confirmed to be made by Swift from one of her reps to Variety, were made eight minutes apart. And while midnight had struck back home stateside, the globally recognized artist, halfway across the world, offered a substantial donation to the GoFundMe campaign just around the time that one of her first of three shows in Melbourne, Australia, was set to begin.

This act of generosity followed her recent Super Bowl attendance and transcontinental journey. And despite being at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Swift was not at the parade with the All-Pro tight end in Kanas City.

At present, she has resumed the intentional portion of her Eras Tour and is set to play three nights in Australia. She had previously done several shows in Japan before traveling back to the United States to watch her boyfriend earn his third Super Bowl title.

In addition to Swift, Gianluca Busio, a 21-year-old midfielder for the United States Men’s National Team donated $5,000. Busio, who currently plays for Serie B club Venezia, had previously starred with Kansas City’s MLS club, Sporting KC.

Swift’s acts of generosity are well-documented. And this was just the latest chapter, as she gives back to a family in a community that’s welcomed her with open arms and embraced her as one of their own.

