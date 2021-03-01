Jodie Foster did not disappoint football fans hoping that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might get a shout-out in her Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech.

Foster won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture during Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony for her role in The Mauritanian. In the film, available on-demand March 2, Foster portrays Nancy Hollander, an attorney providing the legal defense for Mohamedou Ould Salahi, detained in Guantanamo Bay for 14 years without being charged.

Among the people Foster thanked while accepting the award was Rodgers, which seemed to surprise Foster’s wife, based on her reaction. Maybe she didn’t think Foster would actually go through with it.

Jodie Foster thanks Aaron Rodgers in her Golden Globes acceptance speech ? pic.twitter.com/wRxWEdAavG — The IC Workstation (@ClippelBoardy) March 1, 2021

But the famed actor was paying Rodgers back for thanking her after winning the 2020 NFL Most Valuable Player award earlier in February, a mention that compelled plenty to wonder what the backstory was there. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Foster made it apparent that she’s a Packers fan which was really all the explanation she provided.

Kimmel did ask her if she’d thank Rodgers if she won a Golden Globes Award and she said she would, so it’s good to know that she’s a woman of her word.

However, Foster didn’t thank the rest of the Packers team or Davante Adams, in particular, as she told Kimmel she would. Oops. Maybe she forgot in the frenzy of the moment. If Foster wins an Academy Award in April, she could make up for that. (The Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15.)

“Are you kidding me? I think you made a mistake,” Foster said in her speech. “I’m a little speechless. I just never expected to ever be here again and wow, I have to thank all of my amazing filmmakers.”

She then thanked director Kevin McDonald, Tahar Rahim (who portrayed Mohamedou Ould Salahi), co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Shailene Woodley, Nancy Hollander, and Salahi before moving on to her wife, their dog, and Rodgers (who got a fist-pump).

“I love my wife!” said Foster. “Thank you, Alex, and Ziggy — and Aaron Rodgers.”

And with that, one of sports and pop culture’s most curious recent stories has an amusing ending. Will Foster, Rodgers, and his fiancée Woodley (who Foster may have introduced during filming of The Mauritanian) celebrate their respective awards? Maybe we’ll find out on somebody’s Instagram one of these days.