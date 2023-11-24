Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Like many, Mary Kay Cabot was enjoying a Thanksgiving full of family, fun and food on Thursday. And then Dolly Parton came on the TV.

While quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, it was Parton who stole the show during the Dallas Cowboys’ 45-10 victory over the Washington Commanders. Taking the stage for the halftime show at AT&T Stadium, the 77-year-old country music icon donned a full Cowboys cheerleader outfit while performing a series of her hit songs, as well as Queen’s “We are the Champions.”

Watching from her couch at home, Cabot felt inspired. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday morning, the longtime Cleveland Browns beat writer shared her reaction to the performance, which included a desire to not only workout, but also get breast implants.

“Sitting on the couch watching some football like a big stuffed turkey, and then Dolly happened! Hopped on the treadmill, booked a consultation for implants, and reassessed my life’s goals,” Cabot wrote, adding a crying laughing face emoji and the hashtag “#Lfgo!!!”

While Cabot — who has covered the Browns for the Cleveland Plain Dealer/Cleveland.com since 1991 — has become one of the most trusted beat writers in the NFL, she’s never been shy to share her sense of humor. During especially trying times on the Browns beat (which can be often), the Pro Football Hall of Fame voter has become famous for her signature hashtag #GetMommyABeer.

As epic as Cabot’s post about Parton was, it goes without saying that it was an obvious joke. But in the off chance that she is serious about getting some work done — and this is neither an endorsement nor judgment of the idea — it is worth noting that the Browns will be in Los Angeles to face the Rams next week.

