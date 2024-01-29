GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ends his presidential bid and endorses former President Donald Trump on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at Surety Hotel in Des Moines.

Failed GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy hasn’t slowed down with the conspiracies since dropping out of the race after just one state voted, and this week, he set his sights on the NFL. According to Ramaswamy, Americans can expect a rigged Super Bowl in two weeks in favor of Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs, and pop star Taylor Swift.

And not only will the NFL hand the game to Kansas City and America’s most prominent celebrity couple, but the league will do so all as a means to a political end. According to Ramaswamy, once the Chiefs win the big game and Kelce and Swift cap off their season in the spotlight with a Super Bowl victory, the NFL’s real MO will become apparent.

In the end, Kelce and Swift will use their platform and the momentum from the Chiefs’ win to endorse Joe Biden for president.

Have you got all that?

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall,” Ramaswamy wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Just some wild speculation over here; let’s see how it ages over the next eight months.”

I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 29, 2024

Ramaswamy’s post was in response to noted right-wing conspiracist Jack Posobiec, whose original post attempted to link Swift to oft-used liberal scarecrow George Soros.

If none of this makes any sense, don’t worry.

Why would Kelce or Swift need a Super Bowl win to endorse Biden? They are two of the more famous people in their respected industries, regardless of what happens in Las Vegas. And wouldn’t an endorsement in the fall kill off any momentum from a championship in February anyway?

Beyond that, Swift has no known connection to Soros and has rarely waded into politics. Kelce is no politician himself, but earned the spite of conservatives after signing onto an ad campaign with Pfizer endorsing Covid vaccines.

But this is Ramaswamy. All along the campaign trail, Ramaswamy would take American tragedies and call them “inside jobs.” That includes the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and even the attempted kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

For Ramaswamy, making stuff up is a hobby. Rather than sit down and enjoy football like a normal person, he had to run the day’s headlines through a goofball filter and post his way through his latest conspiracy.

[Vivek Ramaswamy on X]