Four years ago, Yankees fan Jimmy O’Brien launched Jomboy Media. Now, his multi-media sports brand is entering a partnership to create content for the YES Network.

The Yankees regional sports network announced the content and marketing agreement Wednesday, stating Jomboy Media will produce original, exclusive video on linear TV and the YES App. Jomboy Media’s first appearance on YES will come Wednesday night at 10:30 p.m., when O’Brien and his partner Jake Storiale will join Yankees Hot Stove.

"Jomboy Media, YES Network … two peas in a pod."

Other content mentioned in the release includes a Jomboy Watch Party which will air alongside select YES broadcasts featuring O’Brien, Storiale, and additional talent from the network.

Jomboy will also develop a pitching series with David Cone, in which the former Yankees star and current YES analyst will provide Blitzball lessons with O’Brien and Storiale. Blitzball is a more intense version of Wiffle ball that has gained popularity on Jomboy’s YouTube channel.

In addition to his YES commentary, Cone co-hosts a podcast for Jomboy Media with Justin Shackil and James Smyth titled Toeing the Slab. As part of the new agreement, Cone’s Jomboy podcast will have a 30-minute “best of” show on YES. Jomboy’s Talkin Yanks podcast will similarly be featured on YES and the YES App to highlight interviews, game recaps, and videos from O’Brien and Storiale.

Last year, Jomboy Media secured $1 million in funding from a variety of investors and now the platform will be featured on one of the most popular RSNs in the country. Quite the run for O’Brien, who began his multi-media startup as a bored baseball fan just live-tweeting and recapping Yankees games.

