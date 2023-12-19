Credit: The Stephen A. Smith Show

Stephen A. Smith may have reinvented sports media in his own way at ESPN, but he has always held affection for the pioneers in the business who made space for him.

On Tuesday’s episode of his The Stephen A. Smith Show podcast, Smith offered a glowing tribute to Bryant Gumbel, whose Real Sports video magazine series at HBO ends this week. Smith praised Gumbel’s perseverance dating back to the post-Civil Rights era and his determination to rise to the top of not only sports journalism, but news and entertainment more broadly.

“During all those times, this man Bryant Gumbel was a constant figure,” Smith said. “Putting on display a level of exceptionalism that was unrivaled, spanning more than 40 years on television in this business. … There’s so many people who have paved the way for where I am today. Nobody, and I mean nobody, has done it better than Bryant Gumbel.”

Smith also offered appreciation for Gumbel’s longevity and the way the longtime host crafted his career on his own terms.

“For Bryant Gumbel to be 75 years of age and walking away now on his own terms after 29 years doing what he’s been doing for HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel is a testament to greatness,” Smith said. “Anybody can have great moments. Anybody can be great for a moment. But true, true greatness in any chosen field is the kind of greatness that is sustained. That withstands the test of time, that transcends eras.”

Smith believes Gumbel is a pioneer especially for Black reporters and media personalities in an industry that still often fails them.

“No matter what he was enduring or experiencing, all we’ve ever seen from him is excellence, and a standard that has never, ever been eclipsed by anyone in this industry,” Smith added. “I not only respect this man, I revere him.”

Smith then closed by thanking Gumbel and telling him he loved him.

“We’ll never measure up, but because of you, we will always strive to do so,” Smith said. “Because you are the standard.”

[The Stephen A. Smith Show]