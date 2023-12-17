Photo Credit: CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

The final episode of HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel is set to air on Tuesday after a remarkable 29 season run that dates all the way back to 1995. And ahead of the final episode, Gumbel opened up about what his time on the show has meant to him.

Real Sports has been a show that played an integral role in the culture of the sports landscape to this day. The investigative journalism done on the show has directly led to a number of changes within multiple sports to make them safer.

This is something that Gumbel takes pride in as he looks back on his time hosting the show, which he detailed while appearing on CBS’ Sunday Morning hosted by Jane Pauley.

“We have done a lot of good thankfully,” said Gumbel. “Netting at baseball games. People have gotten mamed and hurt by foul balls. Now you go to any baseball game and there is netting all over the place. The extent to which concussions are very much in the debate about football. That’s something that we have pressed for a long time.”

Even though the show has done a great job at bringing countless issues to light within the sports landscape, Gumbel stated that he is “at peace” with the showing coming to its inevitable end.

“I knew my contract was ending. I had to ask myself. Did I want to do another three years? Could I do another three years? The answer was probably not. My heart wouldn’t be in it. And I’m okay with that, I’m at peace with it.”

Instead of pursuing another opportunity on another show, Gumbel stated that he is not “actively looking” for another chapter in his career.

When it comes down to it, Gumbel appears to be at peace with calling it a career with the end of Real Sports. He even added that his time on the show along with the rest of his media projects has led to him living “his fantasy life”.

“You know what? This is going to sound very pollyannaish. I’ve kind of lived my fantasy life. I really have. And if you had told me when I was in high school in Chicago, what I would do with my life, I would’ve said, I’ll sign up for that in a heartbeat.That’s my fantasy life, and I’m okay with it.”

Gumbel obviously has a storied career in media that many could only dream of having. But it is great to hear from Gumbel himself that he feels fulfilled with his lifetime in the spotlight as he rightfully should.

